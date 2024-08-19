Data protection officers urged to create a data-breach-free Zimbabwe

Data protection officers pose with their certificates after graduating under the Data Protection Officer Certification Training Program at Potraz headquarters in Harare on Monday

Mthabisi Tshuma in HARARE

NEWLY graduated data protection officers have been implored to start executing their duties and ensure that they create a data-breach-free Zimbabwe.

57 data protection officers on Monday graduated under the Data Protection Officer Certification Training Programme which is collaborative success between the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) and the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).

List of organisations trained under the programme include Securities Exchange, SAZ, Zimra, NSSA, ZETDC, Econet, POSB, Stanbic, Cresta Hotels, Chasi Maguwudze Law Practice, Potraz, CBZ, ZERA, Exceeding Great Technologies, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), First Capital Bank, Micro Economic and Financial Management Institute (MEFMI), Communications and Allied Industries Pension Fund (CAIPF) and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

Addressing the graduands, Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete said that the data protection officers should hit the ground running.

“As we move forward, let us remember that the real work begins now. The knowledge and skills you have acquired will be put to the test as you step into the practical phase of your careers. You are now the custodians of data protection, charged with the responsibility of fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in your respective organizations. Your role is critical in creating a data-breach-free Zimbabwe, and I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion with the same dedication and excellence that you have demonstrated throughout your training.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Potraz and HIT technical teams whose tireless efforts have made this programme and today’s ceremony possible. Your dedication to developing a comprehensive and pioneering training program reflects the highest standards of excellence and innovation. We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone in Southern Africa, and we stand as a beacon of progress in the field of data protection,” said Dr Machengete.

He said the graduation ceremony is a historic day for Zimbabwe and Sub Saharan Africa as a whole.

“We are not only marking the graduation of the pioneering class of Data Protection Officers but also celebrating the inauguration of what will become a cornerstone in our nation’s data protection landscape. This is a day of firsts—our inaugural graduation in a programme designed to address the critical need for robust data protection mechanisms in our digital era.

“Our esteemed graduands have successfully completed a rigorous and comprehensive training program, jointly offered by Potraz and HIT. This achievement represents a significant milestone in our journey towards establishing a formidable framework for data protection in Zimbabwe. To see 57 new Data Protection Officers emerge from this inaugural class within just 12 months of curriculum development is a testament to the dedication and foresight of everyone involved,” said Dr Machengete.

He said in 2021, Government enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], designating Potraz as the Data Protection Authority and mandating the organisation with the crucial task of developing and implementing a regulatory framework for data protection.

“This legislation underscored the importance of having well-trained professionals who can ensure the safe and compliant processing of personal data. It was in response to this legislative mandate that we, in collaboration with HIT, launched the Data Protection Officer Certification Program.

“The partnership between Potraz and HIT has been instrumental in creating a world-class training program that aligns with both national and international standards. While there have been attempts by others to offer data protection training, many have fallen short of the rigorous requirements set by the Cyber and Data Protection Act. Our commitment to delivering a high-quality program through a reputable institution like HIT ensures that our Data Protection Officers are well-equipped to meet the demands of their role with the utmost competence and integrity,” said Dr Machengete.

