Date set for mayor, deputy election

Peter Matika and Rutendo Nyeve, Chronicle Writers

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) will elect its mayor and deputy mayor on Monday next week after completing their induction training, which begins today in Gweru.

The city’s 29 councillors and nine provincial councillors were sworn in at the council chambers yesterday.

The new councillors face a tall order as residents expect them to improve service delivery which has been deteriorating over the years.

Speaking soon after presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the meeting to elect the mayor and deputy will be on Monday.

“The councillors will convene their first meeting on Monday when they will elect the mayor and deputy mayor. Later during the same week, they will convene the second meeting to elect committee chairpersons,” he said.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Ward Four councillor, David Coltart who was handpicked for the position of mayor by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, said the party was ready for the election of mayor and his deputy.

He said according to the Urban Councils Act the elections for mayor and his deputy were supposed to be held yesterday.

“We want to clarify what the position is regarding the election of the mayor and his deputy because the Urban Councils Act directs that this should take place at our first meeting which is today,” said Cllr Coltart.

Responding to Cllr Coltart’s sentiments, Mr Dube said: “It is true that in terms of the provisions of the Urban Councils Act, we were supposed to elect mayor and his deputy soon after the swearing-in ceremony.”

Mr Dube however said they got a directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to first conduct an induction workshop before the first council meeting.

“We were given a directive and there is nothing we can do about it. The first meeting of council will therefore be held next week on Monday after the two-day induction in Gweru,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was delayed by 30 minutes as CCC councillors were in a caucus meeting to discuss the election of the mayor and his deputy.

The party has endorsed Cllr Coltart as the mayor but left the deputy mayor’s position open for competition.

Meanwhile, soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the councillors, a group of CCC members and residents’ representatives met to discuss the election of mayor and his deputy.

The meeting expressed reservations over plans to elect Cllr Coltart mayor of Bulawayo. Ms Patricia Tshabalala, an activist, said the city should not accept Cllr Coltart as mayor of the city.

Human rights activist Mr Effie Ncube said a lot of work is required to save Bulawayo from total collapse.

Former deputy mayor of Bulawayo Mr Albert Mhlanga said he will lobby against the decision to elect cllr Coltart as the city mayor. CCC member, Mr Mbuso Siso said they were aware of plans by the party leadership to impose certain individuals.