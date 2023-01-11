Date set for Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THIS year’s Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships will be held in Harare on March 25, organisers have announced.

For the second year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company Trysupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness.

“We take pride in being able to support local athletes in pursuit of their personal Fitness goals by sponsoring again this year’s edition of the Novice Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, having competed ourselves we know what it’s like throughout the process and all the feelings and emotions athletes will be having. We know what it is like and we will do everything within our power to ensure that the sport of bodybuilding gets better in Zimbabwe,” said Gumbo.

Last year, Gumbo won the Arnold Classic Championships in South Africa.

He said the competition will serve as the bodybuilding season opener.

The competition will be in the senior men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s fitness, junior men Under-21 and women’s physique. – @innocentskizoe