Date set for Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships

11 Jan, 2023 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Date set for Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships Ryan Gumbo

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THIS year’s Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships will be held in Harare on March 25, organisers have announced.

For the second year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company Trysupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness.

“We take pride in being able to support local athletes in pursuit of their personal Fitness goals by sponsoring again this year’s edition of the Novice Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, having competed ourselves we know what it’s like throughout the process and all the feelings and emotions athletes will be having. We know what it is like and we will do everything within our power to ensure that the sport of bodybuilding gets better in Zimbabwe,” said Gumbo.

Last year, Gumbo won the Arnold Classic Championships in South Africa.

He said the competition will serve as the bodybuilding season opener.

The competition will be in the senior men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s fitness, junior men Under-21 and women’s physique. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting