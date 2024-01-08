Dates set for Bosso polls, Annual General Meeting

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will for the umpteenth time subject itself to a measure of good corporate governance when it plays host to the 2024 annual general meeting on January 28 and elections a week later.

It is at the annual general meeting where members will review the team’s performance in the boardroom and field with a view of arresting an 18-year-old league drought.

For decades, Highlanders has, alongside Zimbabwe Saints, been the only club subjecting to these tenets of corporate management and accountability to members.

Highlanders last won the championship in 2006 when Methembe Ndlovu was coach and the late Ernest ‘Maphepha’ Sibanda was chairman.

Since then Themba Ndlela, Peter Dube, Kenneth Mhlophe, Modern Ngwenya and incumbent Johnfat Sibanda have failed to end the barren spell.

Only in 2012 and 2013 did the club come close to the party, in both instances finishing tied on points with Dynamos only to be beaten on goal difference.

It is expected that in the review of the past year’s performance on the field, the executive will come under fire for the monumental flop which saw a side that had gone 19 matches unbeaten and at the top of the standings, eventually finishing fifth with the least number of goals scored the least in the club’s 30-year-Premiership stay.

Highlanders scored 24 in the 18-team log far much lower than in the years the league had 14 and 16 teams as expatriate coach Baltemar Brito played an ultra-defensive game with more of the team’s play concentrated at the back.

In a notice in yesterday’s Sunday News by club secretary-general Morgan Dube, the annual general meeting will be held on January 28, 2024.

Elections have been set for the following Sunday, February 4 in which members will vote for the chairman, executive secretary and committee member.

But it is results on the field and future of the club as a going concern that members are expected to debate on extensively.

Will Bosso continue with under-qualified coaches? Will the first team coach ignore Caf A and Germany-trained Madinda Ndlovu to sit on the terraces or this time around he will be in the dugout, unlike last season?

Highlanders and Dynamos have lost their mojo. Mining company-sponsored teams and Chicken Inn look poised to be football’s new order with Caps, Dynamos and Highlanders set to be perennial mid-table outfits. They cannot match salaries and signing fees offered by the mines despite being crowd pullers.

The trio is crying out loud for big sponsorships that will ensure they compete with Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds.

According to the notice convening the meeting, members will debate on the minutes of the previous meeting.

This will provide a discussion as to whether recommendations by members were implemented and with what degrees of success, if not what remedial action be taken.

The chairman’s report will be read and subjected to a debate before adoption.

Fireworks are expected as the club has failed to impress on the field and also the boardroom squabbles emanating from alleged financial scandals involving the office and management.

It is hoped that the issue of an intern and a security officer who had their Independence Cup payouts taken by the club will be finalised.

Bosso lost treasurer Busani Mthombeni mid-way last year as all appeared not well in the managing of the portfolio with the board that plays an overseer’s role pinpointing some areas where porosity was detected.

Highlanders is a financially crippled institution whose financial statements over the past 40 years or for most of it have reflected a position of doubt over its continued existence as a going concern.

Israel Moyo a former club secretary-general replaced Mthombeni and is expected to be grilled on alleged leaks in the finances which saw a staffer being suspended, a situation that has left elements at the club divided at both executive and board level with calls that the board is interfering by pinpointing where there are procedural errors or true fraudulent activity.

Members will get to appreciate the club’s financial position once Moyo has tabled his report amid fears that for the second running, the statements may not be ready as the auditors appear to be having a raw deal.

A source within the accounting firm in charge of auditing Bosso finances told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they may pull out of Highlanders to protect their image.

The Board will also present its report.

Luke Mnkandla who has been hospitalised in Bulawayo is the Board chairman.

There shall be discussions on matters submitted by members for deliberation.

City businessmen and farmers Eddison Dube and former boss Kenneth Mhlophe will face Nodumo Nyathi who has a fleet of buses in the region and is an electrical engineer based in South Africa.

Sibanda is yet to confirm if he will seek re-election.

Morgan Dube has confirmed that he will give himself another chance as executive secretary where former Botswana magistrate and lawyer Nsikelelo Mafa-Moyo has indicated willingness to serve Bosso.

Kindman Ndlovu and Bheka Sibanda have thrown their names into the hat for the position of committee member, a portfolio held by Mgcini Mafu.

The future of the club looks gloomy with Sakunda yet to confirm the renewal of their sponsorship and the club is in dire need of more partners to pump in money so that Highlanders can match market salaries and signing fees to be able to compete with the best in the game.