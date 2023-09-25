Dates set for Kwantuthu Comedy Fest second edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Kwantuthu Comedy Festival is back with a bang, and this time, it’s bigger and better than ever before. The festival’s organisers have just dropped some exciting news – the second edition is expanding from its previous three-day run to a four-day extravaganza.

Mark your calendars for 25 to 28 October because that’s when the laughter will take over. The theme for this year’s comedy bonanza is a simple yet powerful statement: “It’s ON.”

Yananai Mavingire, the festival’s curator, has promised a fresh and unique experience each day. From clever themes to distinct approaches, get ready for a rollercoaster of comedy like no other. This year’s Kwantuthu Comedy Festival is set to be a laugh riot you won’t want to miss!

“We start off the festival with a theatre day with acts from Dominican Convent High School Drama Club, Arthur Chikanga who is a Grade seven pupil from Charleston Trust Primary School and Tapiwa Harinangoni who will be the host. We will avail other acts for this day in due course.

“On the second day we have an event dubbed “Bulawayo vs Harare Stand-Up Comedy”. Harare representatives are Nyasha Alois Mupariwa aka ACE, Fortune Tinashe Manyowa aka Tinashe ThisIsIt, Tinotenda Lebohang Kurwaisimba aka Tinoe while Bulawayo representatives are Mbongeni Brandon Masuku, Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu and Denford D’Juni Musvosvi aka D’Juni,” said Mavingire.

Mavingire said they will also have screening of films and a comedy roast.

“On the third day we will have a Short Films Screening. This will see short films written, directed and produced by Dominican Convent High School Drama and Media Club Students being screened after having gone through trainings by Raisedon Baya, Charmaine Mudau and Dumisani Manyathela.

“We will close off the festival through a Roast of Zimbabwe where Babongile Skhonjwa will be the roast master. Those to be roasted are Thapelo Malani (Botswana—Visually Impaired), Joseph Sebeho aka Kagisure (South Africa), Ndiye Tampa aka Triccs (Botswana), Kayumba Nathan Simunhweze aka Smoke (Zambia) and Tshepo Mpiti aka Masapo (Lesotho),” said Mavingire.

