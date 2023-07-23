David Amm leads first round of Champion of Champions

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

DAVID Amm finished top of the leaderboard of the 2023 Champion of Champions golf tournament which is taking place at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course in Harare.

The tournament teed off yesterday and Amm managed to shoot a round of 66 to top the leaderboard.

He is three shots ahead of second placed Michael Wallace who finished with a round score of 69. The tournament started yesterday and will come to an end today.

The top 10 leaderboard is made up of Shepherd Chiwaya (76), Barry Painting (77), Absalom Phiri (78), Lloyd Dube (79), Salimu Karemela (79), Elton Dancel Zulu (79), Panashe Mukumba (82) and Christoper Jairo’s (83).

The Champions of Champions is for Club champions of 2023 from all golf clubs in Zimbabwe. The winner of the ultimate golf tournament determines the best club golfer in the country.

The Club Championships are a major highlight in the Zimbabwe Golf Association’s (ZGA) calendar. The winners of the club championships hold the rights as the best golfer throughout the year. – @brandon_malvin