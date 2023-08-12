David Zulu dreams of Hwange return

Lovemore Dube, Sports Reporter

DAVID Zulu dreams of returning to Hwange to coach the Colliery side a club that gave him his break into elite football in the country.

Zulu made his debut for the club in 1977 before his 17th birthday and went on to play for the first Young Warriors before landing the Cecafa Tournament gold medal in 1985 with the Warriors.

He now runs a small detergents company in Chitungwiza and gives back to community through his David Zulu Soccer Academy.

Zulu left Wankie FC in 1981 to play for Zimbabwe Saints in Bulawayo before being enticed to Arcadia United in Harare at the beginning of 1985.

In an interview on Friday from his Chitungwiza base, the former Zimbabwe midfielder said it would be a dream come true if he retraced his roots to Hwange.

“It all began there. God willing he will take me back to Hwange. I want to coach there, I want to help the club, I have a strong DNA with the team and community because I hail from there,” said Zulu a holder of Caf, Fifa and Zifa coaching qualifications having started trainer training when he was a young player.

Zulu said the set up in Hwange allowed football talent to be developed from an early age as the mine and community were very supportive. He said the local league was a grooming ground for Wankie FC and believes with the population having grown bigger, there is so much talent to pick talent from.

Zulu now coaches his own Academy in Chitungwiza and some of his players have ended up playing in Division One.