Davison Dube, Ingcitshi Challengers ready third album release

Davison Dube

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SUNGURA musician Davidson “Davy” Dube and his Ingcitshi Challengers outfit are putting the final nails to their latest offering, an album called Sengiyavuma.

The seven-track album will be released on March 30. It has songs Sengiyavuma, Umona, Lalangokuthula, Rugare, Akwande, UDumengani and Lapho Ke.

Produced by Neshville of Rockup studios, this is a follow-up to their album Makhothulimi (2017) and their debut work AmaWhatsapp (2015).

Said the leader of the outfit Davy: “We are busy spicing up the Sengiyavuma album which we believe will be a hit. The album has various themes that are associated with living with one of the songs being a tribute to my late mother.”

The group is made up of Memz (drums), Lawrence “Maroza” Moyo (rhythms), Dingulwazi “Mr Tsholotsho” Ncube (backing vocals). – @mthabisi_mthire

 

