Day 3 Test: Afghanistan dominates Zimbabwe

Stumps on day three at Queens Sports Club

Afghanistan 425/2 (125 overs)

Trail by 161 runs

Rahmat Shah 231 (416)

Hashmatullah Shahidi 141 (276)

Afghanistan’s total at stumps is now their second-highest in Test cricket. The highest is 545/4 (declared) which was against Zimbabwe in 2021.

The 361-run partnership between Rahmat Shah and the captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi is now the highest for Afghanistan for any wicket.

Shah now holds the record for the highest individual score for Afghanistan in Tests, surpassing Shahidi’s 200 not out which he made against Zimbabwe in 2021.

They are the only to batters to have scored a double century for Afghanistan in red-ball cricket.