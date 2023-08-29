Day-long power cut in Bindura

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

BINDURA suburbs to experience full day electricity cut on August 30, 2023 for maintenance activities.

In a statement Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company(ZETDC) said Bindura will be without electricity from 7am to 5pm.

Affected areas include:

Bindura CBD, Bindura Hospital, Shashi Hospital, Joyno, Shashi, Piki, Chipadze, Chiwaridzo 1&2, Aerodrome, Progress, Batanai, Insingizi, Thrums, Mt Darwin Flats, Pednor, Chawagona, Cluff, FSG, BUSE Main Campus, Timsite, Manhenga, Hopedale, Zegu, Chipindura, Garikai and the surrounding areas.

Areas in Matepatepa include:

Pabweno, Foothills, Dunmaglass, Bermasyd, Craigburn, Selwood, Claverhill South, Kunatsa Estates, Cowley, Frinton, Piedmont Madzikwa TC College, Zinwa, Sanyematanda and the surrounding areas.

Areas in Shamva include:

Shamva Town, Wadzanai, ZINWA, Shamva Hospital, Lodore, Scrubbs, Shamva Agric College, Chishapa, Maenzi Battle Camp, Riverbend, Madamombe Bosha, Richlands, Panmure, Montdor, PPC, Magobo Mill, Ceres, Woodlands, DAPP, Nyaya, Mupandira and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,”reads the statement.