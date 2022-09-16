Days at Ekasi heads to Harare

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SEASON two of ZTN programme Prime Days at Ekasi is being shot in Harare following a successful stint in Bulawayo.

The show seeks to showcase the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens, explore the country’s townships, and unearth rare street lingo and dress codes and tastes that “set” each ghetto apart.

Airing every Friday at 7.30pm on DStv channel 294, the show premiered its first episode in May. Viewers were given a glimpse into the lives of people in Bulawayo’s ghetto suburbs with Mzoe 7 at the centre of the show as its host.

Now, the show will expose the lives of those in Harare.

ZTN head of production Rudo Tammy Hove said: “Days at Ekasi has showcased the greatness of Bulawayo and now we head to Harare. Our mandate is to take Zimbabwe to the world by showcasing the different cultures and lifestyles of its people from dressing, food and everything.

“For season two we head to Harare and as seen in season one, Mzoe 7 is an amazing presenter thus people should expect more energy from him on season two.”

She said working with the Bulawayo-based musician-cum-presenter has been a wonderful moment for the ZTN entity.

“Mzoe 7 is one rare breed of an artiste as he’s passionate about what he does. He gives everything that he does, his all,” said Hove.

The personality who is mourning the death of his father who died on Tuesday said the shooting of season two has given him a new perspective of other cultures in the country.

“Season two is centred on Harare, a city which has a different culture from the City Of Kings. In Harare, the dress code, setting and lifestyle, in general, is quite different so viewers of the show are set to watch a very different season altogether,” said Mzoe 7 adding that he is learning a lot from being a TV presenter.

“It’s great working as a TV host. I remember it started at ZBCtv on a show called Dance Vault and then Star Maker. TV has been quite challenging in a very good way as one has to think fast, remember lines and improvise.” – @mthabisi_mthire