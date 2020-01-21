Days of SuperSport selling star players are over: Tembo

Cape Town — SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is pleased that CEO Stan Matthews is committed to keeping the club’s best players to build something for the future.

Matsatsantsa have often in the past been considered somewhat of a feeder club for the Absa Premiership’s elite sides, but those days are seemingly over.

Matthews has stated that SuperSport are keen to hold on to their stars and Tembo is delighted with the change in philosophy.

“It can only be good for us to keep our best players and build for the future. We have our own ambitions and for us to achieve them we will have a solid group of players who have the quality,” Tembo said, as quoted by SowetanLive.

“I think this season the team has shown that it has a lot of potential and can do something special if given a chance.”

Turning his attention to the past weekend, Tembo admitted he was disappointed to lose 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns because United were eager to close the gap but saw it grow instead.

“Getting the points would have meant we get closer and that’s a huge difference. We are always playing catch-up which is difficult,” Tembo added.

“The whole idea is to get closer to the top and that is what we need to do. We will have to reduce the gap in the coming games.” — Sport24.