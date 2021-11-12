DBN Gogo frenzy rocks Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

“KHUZA gogo, khuza,” are lyrics on most youngsters’ lips this week as they are gearing up for DBN Gogo’s debut performance in Bulawayo.

The South African artiste, real name Mandisa Radebe, is expected in the country tomorrow for a show in Harare before she descends on Bulawayo on Sunday.

In Bulawayo, she is billed to perform at the Umguza Yacht Club, a venue that is slowly taking over the party scene in the city. The venue that is located a few kilometres from the CBD has been playing popular among locals because of its location. It seems to be a hit among promoters as well as the Vigro Deep concert was held there a few weeks back.

DBN Gogo’s show which is coming after the successful hosting of Major League DJZ in the city is nothing more than cementing that Bulawayo is indeed the country’s “party capital”.

Having become a favourite, not only in Africa but worldwide, DBN Gogo who is behind the hits Possible, Khuza Gogo and Dakiwe among others is expected to churn out hit after hit.

Event organiser Patrice Siyabonga of 93 Group said all is set for the event that will usher party lovers into the festive season.

“DBN Gogo is set to arrive in Bulawayo at 1pm with the show kicking off at 2pm. She’s ready to rock Bulawayo and people should expect an action-filled show that’ll usher them into the festive season,” said Siyabonga.

He said they have surprise acts that will share the stage with DBN Gogo. With DBN Gogo tiptoeing around her inherited fame of being the daughter of former South African cabinet minister Jeff Radebe and fellow ANC veteran Thuthukile Skweyiya, most will be interested to know that the fast-rising house music DJ has carved out a name for herself without using any of her powerful family connections.

She has built an empire and established herself as one of South Africa’s top DJs all alone. She undoubtedly owned the decks in 2020 and continues to do so with her online quarantine sessions. — @mthabisi_mthire