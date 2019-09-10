‘De Gea to snub free agency, ink new United deal’

Cape Town — Manchester United are reportedly close to tying down goalkeeper David de Gea on a new deal that would make him one of the top earners at the club

The Spain international is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford where he has played since joining United from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Red Devils have been trying to pin the ‘keeper down to a new deal, and an agreement was said to be closed during the summer.

But recent reports have suggested the shot-stopper could explore his options as a free agent, with Juventus said to be most keen on the 28-year-old.

However, according to widespread reports United are again closing in on an agreement with the ‘keeper.

De Gea is said to be “on the verge of completing the details’ over new terms that will see him earn £290 000-a-week, giving him pay parity with Paul Pogba.

United return to action on Saturday where they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford for a Premier League clash. — Sport24.