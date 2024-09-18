De Lukes to mesmerise fans with ‘an intimate night’ concert at Sabela Studios

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

MUSICIAN De Lukes is set to captivate his fans and followers when he hosts a gig dubbed “An Intimate Night with De Lukes”.

The event will be held on 8 November at Sabela Studios, located at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, where the artiste will be supported by surprise features.

Known for his powerful vocals and talent in delivering amazing renditions, as seen with his performance at the Pub Choir gig earlier this year, De Lukes is set to bring his latest album “Zuva” to life, showcasing his mature talent and versatility.

De Lukes said he is ready to bring his fusion of Mbira and modern sounds, performing a unique set with his live band.

“Fans will be treated to a rare glimpse into the heart of De Lukes’ musical journey, experiencing the raw energy and passion that has defined my career. This intimate concert is a celebration of my dedication to my craft and my unwavering commitment to my fans.

“It’s a chance for those who have followed my career from the beginning to connect with me on a deeper level and for new fans to discover the magic of my music,” said De Lukes.

Born Luke Kamanga, De Lukes has been captivating audiences with his electrifying performances for over a decade. His music is a testament to his passion for social commentary and his desire to build resilient communities.

He has graced stages at major festivals across Zimbabwe and beyond, including HIFA, Intwasa, Ibumba, Watana Festival Island of Mozambique, and the Jozi Book Fair. He has also shared the stage with some of Africa’s most celebrated artists, solidifying his place as a rising star in the African music scene.