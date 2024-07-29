Deadly dam: 50 cattle die after being trapped in muddy ‘grave’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A silted dam in Ward Seven, Gwanda District, in Matabeleland South, has turned into a deadly trap for livestock as 50 cattle died at the dam in the past month.

Makwilila Dam, a vital water source for five nearby villages, is almost dry due to the prolonged drought. The parched dam bed has become a treacherous expanse for animals, leading to many deaths.

The 2023/2024 farming season was severely impacted by El Nino-induced drought as many areas received erratic rains. This has resulted in water shortages for both domestic use and for livestock.

Mr Freeman Ncube from Gwanda reported losing five cattle after they got stuck in the mud. He said that villagers have tried to barricade the dam to keep the animals out but they still find a way through.

“I have lost five cattle over a period of about a month after they got stuck in the mud at Makwilila Dam. This dam is the major source of water for our animals and some villagers collect water from this dam for domestic use. The dam was already silted and received little water as the rains were poor this year. There is a small portion of water left in the middle of the dam, and our cattle keep going there as they are in desperate need of water. We have tried to barricade the dam but the cattle always find a way through. We really need assistance because this dam will wipe out our animals,” he said.

Ms Julieth Nkiwane, a villager from Sitezi area, said they are now forced to drive their animals about eight kilometers to Tuli River. She said while they can provide their animals with supplementary feed, there is no substitute for water.

Ms Nkiwane said villagers are also struggling to get drinking water.

“Our situation is dire as our area is almost dry. We can feed our animals at home but we have to drive them about eight kilometres to Tuli River for watering. We have dug some wells along the river for our animals. Those nearby collect their water from those wells as well. Some of our boreholes have dried up making it difficult to access clean drinking water,” she said.

Ward Seven Councillor, Clr Nkululeko Moyo, said cattle are getting stuck at Makwilila Dam daily. He highlighted the need for alternative drinking sources near the dam to stop animals from going there.

Councillor Moyo also stressed the need for the dam to be desilted as it is a major source of water for five villages. Villagers also conduct fishing activities at the dam. He suggested that piped water schemes could be a solution to the community’s water challenges, noting that some of the boreholes drilled in the area have dried up.

The Government, working with various partners, has put in place different measures to cushion communities against the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

Recently the Government launched the livestock drought mitigation programme. The programme will establish drought mitigation centres in all 1 620 rural wards in the country.

These centres will house solar-powered boreholes, nutrition gardens, livestock feeding troughs, livestock water troughs, supplementary feeding troughs and livestock sales centres.

The Government, in collaboration with its partners, has intensified the hay baling programme. The hay will be moved from provinces with grass to those in need.

Through Agritex, the Government has also intensified silage-making training in communities to ensure access to affordable and nutritious feed.

The Government will provide 6,1 million rural communities with food aid until March next year as most communities did not harvest anything due to the drought.

In urban areas, 1,6 million people will also receive Government support.

President Mnangagwa declared the drought a State of Disaster to enable Government to mobilise resources within and outside to mitigate the effects of the drought. — @DubeMatutu