Dear corporates, don’t we make business sense? – Nobuntu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

“Dear Zim corporate world. Do we not make business sense?”

This is a question that has been asked by the pride of Zimbabwean art, Nobuntu, a group that continues to break all boundaries as an all-female imbube quintet.

Their resilience in the cut-throat industry has been astonishing from wowing fans locally to stamping their authority in a foreign land.

The art that the Bulawayo-based group showcases brings to the fore the importance of the African culture. From their apparel, the fashion statement says it all that they mean business in terms of ensuring that people appreciate the culture of Zimbabwe.

They are in the United States of America where they have staged 21 performances out of 23 over two months.

Outside the country, they have been embraced but back home, that has not been the case as they have not been getting much support.

In the USA, their tour that has coincided with Women’s Month has been a resounding success if the footage that the group has been sharing is anything to go by.

Having 23 performances in two months is a remarkable feat that only those with a will of steel are able to execute.

Nobuntu’s work ethic surely merits some form of corporate sponsorship since they have single-handedly frequented American and European festivals, taking the Zimbabwean traditional sound to the world. This strongly cements their case for sponsorship since the music business was dealt a major blow, especially due to inactivity during the Covid-19 enforced lockdowns which restricted live performances and travelling.

Dubbed “Nobuntu USA Tour 2022”, Nobuntu performed for the 21st time at the Sheldon Theatre- Red Wing yesterday.

On Tuesday those who want to get a glimpse of the talented female creatives will have to head to the Schaefer Centre at Appalachian State University in Boone.

To round up the tour that started on January 25, Nobuntu will have their closing performance at the Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek.

Speaking from the US, the ensemble’s spokesperson, Zanele “Zah” Manhenga said the tour has been wonderful as they have been welcomed with warm hands which has, in turn, pushed them to put out top-drawer acts.

“The tour has been great as the response is overwhelming from the audiences that we are performing for. Of the 23 performances, we are left with a couple which we are ready to rock,” said Zah.

She said it is a good feeling to know that their art is appreciated beyond the borders of the City of Kings of Queens, far across the seas.

“Our art has been received very well which is quite a good thing and we are happy. The creative industry here is on another level and it would be unfair for us to say let’s implement things that are happening in a thriving economy back home,” she said.

Zah said fingers are crossed that they are going to headline other international tours.

“Certain opportunities have arisen throughout our two-month tour of USA and we’re hopefully coming back for another tour in a couple of months. I’m also sure that when we return home from this tour, we’ll start making strides to growing our brand.”

She said support is what will enable Zimbabwe-based creatives to rise without any obstacles.

“I think we need all the support we can get so that we grow from one stage to the other. All this starts from the roots and this can be through people doing simple things like sharing, liking your music and even buying our art,” she said.

When the group embarked on their USA tour in January, Zah said it was necessitated by bread-and-butter issues and the need to make ends meet since, for the greater part of the last two years, performances were few and far between.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone, especially those involved in the creative industry as our livelihoods depend on live show bookings. Of late, there’s been none. This makes us excited to be able to tour again, do what we love, but most of all, support our families back home,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, corporate endorsements have been few and far between for artistes. A select few who have enjoyed corporate sponsorship include Alick Macheso who signed an endorsement deal with Nedbank Zimbabwe that will see him promote the bank’s mobile app under a campaign dubbed “Kete Pakete”.

Sulumani Chimbetu was recently appointed Brand Ambassador of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) as well as Mukudzei ‘Jah Prayzah’ Mukombe who has many ambassadorial deals. Jah Prayzah’s association with West Property saw him and his 18-member band being sponsored to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

All the above artistes earned the sponsorships corporates and when one looks at what Nobuntu has done, surely, they deserve to be endorsed.

Nobuntu are recipients of two Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) and one National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gongs. Over the years, the group has drawn international acclaim, thanks to their exciting performances and songs sung in native IsiNdebele, English and ChiShona languages.

The “Obabes Bembube” hit-makers have toured the globe performing in festivals and concert halls and have been to places like Austria, Canada, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and throughout the African continent. – @mthabisi_mthire