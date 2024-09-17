Dearth of talent at Highlanders

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders player and coach, Cosmas Zulu believes there is no talent at the club to wage a meaningful title contest.

Highlanders suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Castle Lager Premiership race after losing 3-2 to Caps United in a match they led 2-0 at some stage.

In an interview last night Zulu said the club lacks depth so much that coaches are found wanting when it comes to substituting.

Last week Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu told the media that at times he has had to carry everyone who would have trained that week because there won’t be other players. His situation has been exacerbated by regular injuries and suspensions.

Zulu whose association with Highlanders dates back to 1981 after stints with Combined Midlands, Bushbucks, Archer Olympics, and Zimbabwe Saints, said making a substitution is a key technical component of a coach’s prowess.

He said it is never an exercise done for the fun of it but serves to get the team playing better towards a positive result.

He said Highlanders had deviated from its history where substitutes had always come in to make a difference.

“Admittedly the club is thin on talent. It does not compare with any generation. Highlanders has in the past been a club that could easily field two teams with devastating effect on the same day. Nowadays we do not find that at the club. There is a need for better work in talent identification and scouting.

“Highlanders has had its own playing template which has defined who we are over the years. It starts with having a good pool of players who can be called to duty and deliver just like those in the starting line up in every position. Today a player goes for warm-up and fans do not even celebrate that there is a fresh of legs coming in soon to change things,” said Zulu.

He said in his team as a player and coach, the match would just be turned over with the sight and choice of substitute with fans whistling and blowing horns to celebrate the introduction.

“The work would be made easier for the rest of the team and us coaches vindicated as the mere instruction to get Peter Ndlovu, Siza Khoza, Thoko Sithole, Madinda Ndlovu, Morgan Phiri, Tutani Moyo warming up, was just a game changer. Do you get that today?” asked Zulu.

Zulu said in his time as a coach Highlanders had players like Amin Soma-Phiri and Nhamo Shambira who could read the game and have the desired effect once introduced.

“We did not start Amin Soma-Phiri as often. He would argue with his friend Willard Khumalo up to the end if the former did not pass the ball to him. Amin was an intelligent player who knew which pockets of space to attack and anticipate a cross. Nhamo Shambira was another very intelligent player to introduce from the bench, he would come in and make a telling change,” said Zulu.

He spoke highly of Peter Ndlovu, Methembe Ndlovu, Andrew Shue, and Gift Lunga (Senior).

“These were young players who when you gave instructions from the bench, they would do as prescribed and earn the team points.”

In his stint of nine years ago with Bosso, Zulu said Allan Gahadzikwa was their spin player alongside Godfrey Makaruse, Knox Mutizwa, and Ozias Zibande.

Zulu had a stint with Zimbabwe Saints later in life as a coach and found Mthulisi Maphosa and young Mtshumayeli Moyo as two youngsters who could turn the game around.

“They were impact substitutes. They could turn the game around for the club,” said Zulu.

He said even infield players must know how to adjust their game to have an impact once a specific player was thrown into the fray.

“You need a player who when he comes in, the whole complexion of the game changes, when we introduced Peter or Madinda, the tempo changed, when we brought in Makwinji, Soma-Phiri or his brother Amin and Nhamo, Madinda, Tanny Banda or Abraham Madondo knew we wanted crosses into the box.”

As nomadic as he was as a player, Zulu coached several clubs and at AmaZulu he said Thomas Banda, Patrick Daka, Mkhuphali Masuku, Dhana Makukutu, and Kingstone Rinemhota made a lot of difference once introduced.

“These players alongside Saidi Saidi who was good with headers made all the difference when brought in later as a fresh pair of legs.”

Stephen Chuma, Evans Gwekwerere, Garikai Zuze, Vitalis Takawira, and Edward Katsvere always had a positive impact when brought in as substitutes.

Even Denver Mukamba in recent years would give the crowd a roar.

The instruction to get Highlanders players warming up nowadays does not get the fan expectant of better things. More often have they seen big striker Brighton Ncube pulled out and the attack fizzling out and the opposition going on to win as Caps United did on Sunday.

For instance, their luckless neighbours – Chicken Inn – who were undone by some suspect officiating by Thabani Ruzariro at Luveve on Sunday, had the luxury of having Brighton Makopa, Brian Muza, and Michael Charamba on the bench.

A reality check in December is what Highlanders needs to do in their recruitment of old horses and promotion of youngsters.

Few deserve the black and white strip which has seemingly lost its prestige.