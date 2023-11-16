Death at a funeral

A man died when he struck with an unknown object

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died when he was struck with an unknown object on the head after an argument at a funeral.

In a statement on X, police said Tafadzwa Tarisa killed Marko Mangure (31) who was with friends attending a funeral at Baton Farm Bindura.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the suspect flashed the victim and his friends with a torch on their way to a tuckshop.

“Police in Bindura are investigating a case of murder that occurred at Baton Farm Bindura on 14/11/23 in which the victim, Marko Mangure (31) died after being struck with an unknown object on the head by the suspect, Tafadzwa Tarisa following an argument.”

“The victim and his friends, who were attending a funeral at the farm, were on their way to a tuckshop when the suspect flashed them with a torch,” reads the statement.