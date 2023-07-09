Death for dating jealous man’s ex-wife

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Three man have been arrested for allegedly killing a 43-year-old man after accusing him of dating one of the suspects’ ex wife.

James Rutsito (42), Muneni Mamhanda and Tafadzwa Chibanda (23) allegedly assaulted John Nyampipo (43) with a fan belt and an iron rod all over his body which led to his death.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2023 at at Chiwaka Village, Mudzi.

Police confirmed the incident on their official twitter handle, ‘’ Police in Makosa have arrested James Rutsito (42) , Muneni Mamhanda and Tafadzwa Chibanda (23) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 05/07/23 at Chiwaka Village, Mudzi. The suspects hit the John Nyampipo (43) with a fan belt and an iron rod several times all over the body after accusing him of dating James Rutsito’s ex-wife,’’ read the tweet.