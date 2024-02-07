Death sentence abolished

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has abolished the death sentence in response to a nationwide survey carried out by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and development partners last year, which showed that the majority of citizens no longer wanted capital punishment in the country’s statutes.

The present Constitution in 2013 marked the halfway point, limiting the potential use of the death penalty to aggravated murder by adult males under the age of 70, although there have been no executions since 2005.

In his post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said following public consultations, Cabinet resolved to abolish the death penalty.

He said Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented before Parliament the report on the Memorandum on the Private Member’s Death Penalty Abolition Bill, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

Dr Muswere said in place of the death penalty, Cabinet resolved that those who commit heinous crimes should face lengthy sentences without violating the right to life.

“Cabinet approved the abolition of the death penalty and agreed that the circumstances attracting death penalty options include where the murder is committed against a prison or police officer, or minor or pregnant woman, or it is committed in the course of other serious crimes or where there was pre-meditation,” he said.

“In view of the need to retain the deterrent element in sentencing murderers, it is expected that the new law will impose lengthy sentences without violating the right to life. The existence of aggravating circumstances may attract life sentences.”

Dr Muswere said the Cabinet deliberated on the death penalty following the debates that started in Parliament.

He said the abolishment of the death penalty is also in line with international dictates and wide consultations conducted countrywide.

“The nation is informed that a Private Member’s Bill was introduced in the National Assembly, and its main purpose was to abolish the death penalty in Zimbabwe through the amendment to the Criminal Law Code and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act,” said Dr Muswere.

“Following ongoing debates locally, regionally and internationally on whether or not the death penalty should be abolished, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs conducted countrywide grassroots consultations in 30 districts of Zimbabwe, three districts per each of the 10 provinces, after which a report was produced.”

The minister said the general public expressed critical comments and views were expressed for, and against the death penalty. The Swiss Embassy and the Centre for Applied Legal Research assisted the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in conducting a nationwide survey covering all the 10 provinces with three districts being randomly selected in each province.

After the survey concluded that the majority abhor the death penalty, a Private Members’ Bill was gazetted to abolish the death penalty.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also noted with sadness the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob (82) on Sunday, after battling with cancer.

“Cabinet expressed deep sadness over the passing on of the Namibian President on Sunday, 4 February 2024. His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa sent a message of condolence to the then Acting Namibian President, His Excellency Nangolo Mbumba,” he said.

Giving an update on food security by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Dr Muswere said the nation has enough grain to the next harvest season while wheat stocks can last for eleven months.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that there will be enough grain before the commencement of the next maize/traditional grains intake in April 2024. Wheat stocks of 247 371 metric tonnes as at 28 January 2024 will last eleven months at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 metric tonnes,” he said. With the country shifting to irrigation agriculture, Dr Muswere said the country has received enough rains to cover the irrigation agriculture.

“The nation is further being assured that there is adequate water for irrigation, with the national dam storage level at 84,8 percent as at 1 February 2024. Cabinet also wishes to advise the public that the 31 percent reduction in water charges for farmers has since been effected as directed,” he said. — @nqotshili.