Debater, Maison Maphosa bags Young Achievers’ award

Langalakhe Mabena

Aussie-based decorated debater Maison Maphosa got his efforts recognised this past weekend as he was awarded a Young Achievers accolade by the Zimbabwe Association of Western Australia.

The gong was sponsored by Edith Cowan University.

Maphosa’s victory came after he led the Zimbabwe national debate team to glory (as coach) after they became winners at the Dutch schools debate championships in May.

The Gwanda-bred multi-award-winning lad’s works at his Royal Pact Debate Academy (RPDA) also contributed to his triumph.

Speaking from his base in Australia, Maphosa said he is grateful for such a humbling recognition.

“It’s always amazing when we get to be awarded for the positive little things that give direction and development to young people.

“This award is testimony that anything is possible and dreams can be turned to reality,” said Maphosa who successfully led RPDA at the Oxford schools debate championships in February.

Maphosa vowed to continue inspiring and helping underprivileged African students in realising their public speaking and debate dreams.

“Covid-19 came with a lot of challenges and I’ve met many barriers in the process of grooming since coaching is done online due to the pandemic. Most students fail to access network connections and data bundles because of various obstacles. However, we managed to make some of the youngsters benefit fully from the programme.

“I challenge those who can, to also help the future leaders of tomorrow in any way, to realise their full potential,” said the world-famed debater.

His career as a coach is on the peak and he said he will do more with his Zimbabwean national debate team so that they “fly with the eagles” on the world of debate.