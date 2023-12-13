Debut Cap and Shorts Summer Event to boost tourism in Masvingo

By Lingani Nyika, in MASVINGO

MASVINGO is gearing up to host the inaugural unveiling of the Cap and Shorts-themed summer event this weekend, aiming to attract tourists and promote domestic tourism.

The Cap and Shorts event is scheduled for Saturday at Tambai Lakeside Park during the day, followed by performances at Caravan Park in the evening. While DJs will entertain the crowd throughout the day, Zimbabwe’s renowned artists Trevor Dongo, Jah Signal, and Kinnah are set to light up the stage at Masvingo’s Caravan Park from 7 pm.

The summer event introduces a fresh concept that is expected to excite and draw tourists, stimulating growth in the province’s tourism sector. Mr Garikayi Garande, the owner of Caravan Park, explained that the concept was introduced to cater to everyone and provide an opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of the ancient city at an affordable price.

“On 16 December 2023, we unveil the Cap & Shorts concept, which is a new concept that we have chosen this summer as an easy and comfortable outdoor dress code,” he said. “Cap & Shorts, unlike other themes, is inclusive and for all ages.”

Mr Garande encouraged people to attend the event, which will be packed with outdoor activities. “The Tambai Lakeside Park edition will feature various activities for both the young and old, including tours of the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, scenic drives, lion encounters, boat cruises, fishing, tug of war, jumping castles, and much more,” he added.

As visitors enjoy the splendour of the city’s tourist destinations, Mr. Garande emphasized that this event presents an opportunity to attract more tourists. “We also aim to draw attention to Lake Mutirikwi and the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, among many other tourist attractions. The event will be hosted at two venues, Tambai Lakeside Park and Caravan Park,” he explained.

Tickets for the event will be priced at $5 per adult, with free entrance for children under 12 years old. This ticket will grant access to both venues for a range of activities.