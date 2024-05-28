Debut single release marks milestone for BICC youth choir

Blessing Karubwa, Showbiz Reporter

The Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) youth group has made history by forming the church’s first-ever choir group in Zimbabwe.

BICC was established in 1898 in Zimbabwe by missionaries from Pennsylvania, America. The church has expanded to five missionary stations: Mtshabezi, Wanezi, Matopo, Khumbula and Nono missions.

Marking a significant milestone, the group released their debut single two weeks ago, pledging to use their music as a powerful tool for spreading God’s message rather than seeking commercial gain. The hit titled “Uphi umhlob’ onjengo’ Jesu” was released by the BICC’s Bulawayo District Youth Choir (BDY) group.

Having attracted more than 5 000 views on YouTube in two weeks, the song, sung by a group of more than 20 youths from different church denominations around Bulawayo, has sparked interest on social media, with YouTubers complimenting its fresh sound.

In an interview, lead singer Musawenkosi Ncube, 22, who is a student at a local university, described the move as a stepping stone for more, saying they are now confident that the ministry will expand.

“We’re happy to be the first BICC choir group. I’m proud to be part of this amazing family. We dreamt about this, we prayed about it and God gave us the desires of our hearts. We’re truly grateful. This is a stepping stone for more and we’re confident that the ministry will grow bigger even after we’re no longer there,” Ncube said.

Ncube vowed not to pursue music for financial reasons, citing that music is her God-given gift, which she only wants to use in the house of God.

The BICC Bulawayo district youth choir director, Iphithule Nyoni said the group was inspired by the desire to spread the gospel message through the medium of music. The decision to release this single, he said, was the culmination of the choir’s dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to using their musical talents to spread the good news of the gospel.

Nyoni also vowed not to commercialise their gift, saying their passion stems from a spiritual place.

“This is a youth administration project and we’re happy to be the first championing this project since the establishment of the church in Zimbabwe. The financial realities of the music industry can’t be overlooked; however, our choir’s primary objective transcends the bottom line – our mission is to preach the good news about Jesus Christ and spread God’s word throughout the nations.

“Our passion for this music stems from a spiritual place. We’re not just a choir looking to chase commercial success or fill our coffers. Our long-term vision extends far beyond hit songs or financial gain. What we truly aspire to become is a voice that can inspire hope, unity, and a deeper understanding of our shared humanity in Christ,” he reaffirmed.

Speaking on behalf of the church’s bishop, Sindah Ngulube, general conference secretary Thabo Ncube referred to the BDY choir as the first organised youth group to record a song in the church. He recounted other elderly groups from the church that have also recorded songs, although he emphasised the exceptionalism of the BDY choir.

— @TeamKarubwa