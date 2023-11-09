Decentralization of e-passport in Masvingo Commences

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has taken significant strides in improving passport acquisition by decentralizing e-passport services in Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province.

E-passports are also being issued in other provinces and districts including Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murehwa, and Zvishavane.

Briefing Cabinet on 7 November, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said the move aims to make passport services more accessible and convenient for Zimbabweans, aligning with the Government’s goal of digitising the economy and enhancing border security.

Listing updates on various projects under his purview during the 3rd 100-day cycle of 2023 Minister Kazembe said: “These include preliminary engagements for the establishment of Community Archives in the former Mashonaland Central Protected Villages, the nearing completion of the Harava waiting Mothers’ shelter in Zaka District, and the advanced stage of construction for the ZRP Dotito station in Mashonaland Central Province.”

The achievements, he said, reflect the Government’s commitment to addressing citizen needs through improved infrastructure and expanded services.