Deep in the City…revival of love for local music talent

24 Feb, 2022 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo’s Meet and Grill is back this month as food lovers and artistes from the city will have the chance to mix and mingle, this Saturday at Eyardini.

Dubbed, Deep in the City, Meet and Grill will bring together food lovers, revellers and artistes to interact and watch some of them perform on stage.

The lineup for DJs include new kids on the block such as Jay Jones, Toxic Chemical and Vine who will be seen playing alongside seasoned wheel spinners such as The Grooveman, Victor Bravo, Deeper MR stripes and Slimzar.

Event organiser Dominic Nyathi said on Saturday they want to celebrate talent.

People at the Meet and Grill event last month.

“We serve the people, we support and celebrate local talent and we try our best to work with small and medium companies who hire out stalls to advertise and promote their business during our events

“Meet and Grill is aiming at reviving the love for local talent that once graced Zimbabwe as a whole and bring our local Artists to a spotlight where they can also be recognized internationally because of their talents.

After the successful hosting of a similar event last month, Nyathi said he hoped that Bulawayo would come and show love to its artistes.

We are looking forward to working with all types of artistes not just DJs and singers. We hope Bulawayo will show us some love this coming weekend and we continue to Meet and Grill with the best and the next best DJs,” said Nyathi.

 

 

