Def Jam artiste Asaph lands slot at Vic Falls Carnival

Showbiz Reporter

Mambo, Asaph is certainly in a league of his own now after being selected by the Vic Falls Carnival to perform at the acclaimed event.

Performing at the carnival is a big deal as the event is recognised internationally, attracting people from all over the world. So being entrusted to perform on that platform must not be taken lightly.

It seems like the Vibe is Correct hit maker’s association with Def Jam Recordings Africa which is under Universal Music Group is paying off for the artiste.

Unveiling Asaph as the latest addition to the Vic Falls Carnival on their social media platforms on Tuesday, organisers said: “He’s a multi-award-winning Hip-Hop artist and former radio personality who has dominated the Zimbabwean music charts for over a decade.

“As one of the first Zimbabwean artists to be signed by the prestigious Def Jam Recordings Africa (Universal Music Group), we are thrilled to welcome Asaph.”

They went on to share a link to his Back to December video on YouTube in a move that will promote the artiste before he takes to the carnival stage.

Asaph is set to join the likes of Master KG, Scorpion Kings, Gemma Griffiths, Shimza, Takura and Sha Sha for the event that kicks off on April 29 ending on May 1.