WATCH: Defence Forces Commander honours late national hero Major-General Siziba

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda lays a wreath during a funeral parade for the late Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba at Imbizo Barracks in Bulawayo yesterday

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, yesterday honoured the late national hero, Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, describing him as a champion of justice, a distinguished diplomat, and a steadfast patriot.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba, a former freedom fighter, played a pivotal role in the establishment of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA). During his tenure as a defence attaché in Botswana, he was instrumental in forming the Botswana Military Attaché Association (BMAA) and drafting its constitution.

The 67-year-old passed away last Wednesday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital after a battle with cancer. President Mnangagwa conferred national hero status upon him, and he will be laid to rest tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre alongside former Cabinet Minister Cde Chenhamo Chakedza Chimutengwende.

A military parade was held yesterday in his honour, with General Sibanda as the chief mourner, accompanied by Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

The ceremony included the laying of wreaths and eulogies celebrating Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba’s illustrious military career and unwavering dedication to the country.

Gen Sibanda recounted the late Major-General’s painful final days, noting that his advanced cancer prevented him from attending his wife’s burial in November.

He said his condition was so severe that doctors in India advised it was almost untreatable. After stabilising him, Gen Sibanda brought Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba home, where he was cared for by a dedicated team of doctors and nurses.

“He was in that facility from December up to last Wednesday when he passed on. Unfortunately, he passed on without seeing where his wife was buried. That is a painful situation,” said Gen Sibanda.

He said Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba is part of the pupils from Manama High School who chose the country’s independence over a chance to advance his education under an oppressive Smith regime.

“To the late retired Major-General Siziba, as we bid you farewell, you will be remembered for your immense contribution to the liberation struggle, standing firm for justice and defending Zimbabwe’s interests in all spheres,” said Gen Sibanda.

“Today, what remains in our minds are the memories of a warm, humble, patriotic, selfless team player whom the nation will dearly miss,” he said.

Gen Sibanda challenged the nation to defend the gains of the liberation and emulate heroes and heroines like Maj -Gen (Rtd) Siziba.

“As we pay our last respects to the late retired General Officer, we must not forget the sacrifices that he and other heroes and heroines paid for us to get Zimbabwe free. It remains a great challenge to us all to defend the values that they stood and fought for,” he said.

“We must therefore defend Zimbabwe’s independence and sovereignty at all costs taking a leaf from the life of the late retired General Officer. We must uphold the principles and values that define the efforts of his generation of fighters.”

He said Maj-Gen Rtd Siziba was part of the pupils from Manama Mission who joined the armed struggle in 1977 under Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) forces when he was in Form One.

“Some of Solomon’s cadres who crossed the border with the late Major-General included retired Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo, the late national hero, retired Lieutenant General SB Moyo, Air Vice Marshal Masera and the Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East, Cde Albert Nguluvhe,” he said.

Born on April 25, 1958, in Nhwali, Gwanda, Matabeleland South, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba began his education at Nhwali Primary School before enrolling at Manama High School. He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 while in Form One, crossing the border into Zambia to fight under ZIPRA.

In Zambia in 1977, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba underwent basic guerrilla training at CGT 1 in East Lusaka and that is where he met Gen Sibanda who was the Camp Commandant.

The late national hero was among the cadres who survived the Freedom Camp and Mkushi Camp bombings by Rhodesian forces in 1978. He later underwent specialist reconnaissance training in Moscow, USSR and served as a Reconnaissance Detachment Commander until the ceasefire.

“In 1979, he was selected to undergo specialist training in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Moscow as a Reconnaissance Officer. On completion of the course, he was deployed at MTD Solwezi as the Reconnaissance Detachment Commander up to the ceasefire,” said Gen Sibanda.

After independence, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commissioned as a captain and appointed Adjutant for the 18 Infantry Battalion in Kezi.

He served in Mozambique during the campaign for peace and stability and was deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a Staff Officer during the SADC intervention.

In 2005, he was appointed Defence Attaché to Botswana, where he established the BMAA and crafted its constitution.

Throughout his career, he upgraded his skills within the military attending courses in unit administration, administration inspection, officers’ foundation, junior staff, command and staff, military observers, United Nations military observers’ and military diplomatic.

“His academic and military achievements were outstanding, including diplomas in business and human resources management, a Bachelor of Science in Peace, Conflict and Governance and a Master’s in Business Administration,” noted Gen Sibanda.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba’s contributions extended beyond the military. He was instrumental in establishing the NPA, serving as its board secretary and administrator.

For his service, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba received numerous awards, including the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, the Mozambique Campaign Medal for his contribution towards the restoration of peace and stability in Mozambique as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal for participating in restoring sovereignty in DRC, and the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit for distinguishing himself as a principled, loyal, dedicated and competent leader.

General Sibanda urged Zimbabweans to honour the sacrifices of heroes like Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba by safeguarding the country’s independence and sovereignty.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba held various military appointments, including Commanding Officer of the 43 Infantry Battalion, Defence Attaché to Botswana and Deputy Commander of 1 Infantry Brigade, before retiring as Brigadier General Inspectorate at Army Headquarters.

“The late Maj Gen (Rtd) Siziba held a number of appointments during his military service that included Adjutant, Company Second in Command, Wing Officer Commanding at Pay and Records, Administrative Staff Officer Grade Three (Personal Services) at Army Headquarters, Administrative Staff Officer Grade Two (Conditions of Service) at Army Headquarters,” said Gen Sibanda.

He is survived by two children and several grandchildren. His body was flown to Harare after the parade, ahead of his burial tomorrow. — @nqotshili