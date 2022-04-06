Defender boost for City ahead of FC Platinum tie

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC winger Wilfred Munorwei started gym work on Wednesday morning after missing two training sessions following a head injury picked up in their 2-1 loss to Cranborne Bullets last Saturday.

City are preparing for a home clash against reigning champions FC Platinum and the absence of Munorwei, one of their consistent performers, could have dampened their spirits ahead of Saturday’s match.

Having gone for five games without a win; with their only win of the season coming on matchday 5 when they edged Highlanders 1-0, City have gone on to lose three games and drawn twice.

Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube, Bulawayo City’s head coach, said: “Wilfred was taken to hospital following a nasty challenge at Cranborne Bullets and had complained of a headache. We gave him a rest on Monday and Tuesday as the doctors were still monitoring him. The good news is that he went to the gym in the morning so we expect him to be available for the weekend game against FC Platinum.”

City are second from the bottom of the league table with six points from 10 games.

They are already without former national Under-20 striker Mgcini Sibanda, who injured his knee a fortnight ago and might only return to action in two weeks’ time, according to Ncube. – @ZililoR