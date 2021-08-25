Defiant panners threaten NRZ rail operations

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

DEFIANT illegal miners continue to threaten National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) operations amid concerns over the degradation of railway reserve land along rail tracks across the country.

Despite stern warning from the Government, illegal mining activities persist on the railway reserve land, which is a strip of 45 metres-wide either side of the track on all main lines.

The matter was once discussed in Cabinet last year where the Government was considering deploying uniformed forces to assist in protecting railway infrastructure.

In May this year, the railway company reported that it had incurred a loss of about $3,6 million due to illegal mining related operations and theft of critical railway infrastructure components.

The unscrupulous activities have also led to the rise in railway accidents and deaths, NRZ acting spokesperson Mr Martin Banda said.

In some cases, the illegal artisanal miners are digging under the tracks to the detriment of track stability.

“NRZ is concerned about an upsurge in illegal mining activities within railway reserve land,” said Mr Banda.

“Railway reserve land throughout the country is under serious threat from illegal artisanal miners who are mining gold and chrome ore a few metres away from the railways line and in some cases, digging under the tracks to the detriment of track stability.

“This is likely to cause serious accidents if not stopped immediately. Digging trenches close to the railway line poses a risk to the travelling public and there is a risk of rail collapsing under the weight of trains due to the weakened ground or surface.”

Mr Banda said the most affected areas were railway reserve areas along Hambakwe, Chomvuri and Adams near Zvishavane, Jumbo and Tatagura in Mazowe, as well as Bindura, Shurugwi, Shamva, Esigodini, Ngezi River, Redfield and Chiwundura.

“Over 24 dams have been created by these illegal artisanal miners who are digging into railway formation, at times using heavy earth moving equipment found within the mining vicinity. It costs the NRZ a lot of money to replace the damaged rail. This money could be channelled towards the modernisation of the rail network instead of repairing damage deliberately caused by a few individuals.”

Mr Banda said the railway company mining operations along the railway reserve land were illegal and urged members of the public to take the culprits to task.

According to the Railways Act (Chapter 13.09) Clause 38 paragraph 4, Section C: “any person who digs, excavates, drills, tunnels under or otherwise tempers with the ground within 45 metres on either side of the middle of a railway track to the actual or potential detriment of the safety of railway traffic: shall be guilty of an offence and be liable to imprisonment for a period of not less than five years.”

While chrome and gold are important minerals to the country’s economy as a major foreign currency earner, mining activities should not threaten the existence of the railways, said Mr Banda.

NRZ has started engaging relevant stakeholders in awareness campaigns against illegal mining and panning within the railway reserve. — @okazunga.