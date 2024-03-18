Dejavu Apparel announces temporal closure 

Business Writer

ONE of Bulawayo’s emerging clothing line -Dejavu Apparel has temporarily closed shop dedicating this week at clearing all outstanding pre-orders.

The firm’s wear has been with most urban youths.

Below is the clothing’s statement released on Monday by one of the founders, Allan Moyo.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our temporary closure.

“Over the years, we have been blessed enough to grow a community of people united by love, support and an understanding of what it means to have a family outside of home.”

“We have met some of the most amazing individuals who have shown us nothing but immense support. You are truly appreciated.

“From 2 Editions of the Dejavu Hangout to more than 30 weeks of Dejavu Fridays, we’ve tried to make sure our connections grow beyond social media and we did that.

“However, the harsh reality is that operating under the current economic conditions is hard. The effects are well felt and our decisions does not come without attempts at mitigating these economic effects.

” We’ve always set out to be an example of what it means to persevere no matter what life throws at you. However once in a while, it’s important to take a break, regroup & come back stronger.

” This is our little break. This week is dedicated at clearing all outstanding preorders. Thank you

“Our journey is far from over & we hope to see you soon.

Regards Allen Moyo