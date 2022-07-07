Deka project components arrive

Pipes for the Deka project are offloaded at the Beira Port in Mozambique recently

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has started receiving various components for the Deka project in Matabeleland North province, funded to the tune of US$48,1 million from a line of credit extended by India to Zimbabwe.

The Deka upgrade project officially commenced on October 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed by 31 March 2023.

Its scope includes the construction of a new 42km, 960mm diameter pipeline from Deka High Lift pump station to Hwange Power Station complete with independent cathodic protection, supply of spare pumps and motors, supply of spares for Deka Low lift and High Lift pump stations.

It also covers new supervisory control and data acquisition system and field instruments, refurbishment of Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) Water Treatment Plant in Hwange, and provision of three tap-off points for supply of raw water to the Deka community.

Hwange Power Station, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, draws raw water for electricity generation and cooling from the Zambezi River and the Deka water project is crucial in that regard.

“To this end, the first batch of 3 555 mild steel pipes, which are being offloaded at the Beira port are expected in the country on the 8th of July 2022, while the first consignment of 30 trucks carrying the pipes to Hwange will be cleared at Forbes Border Post this week,” said ZPC in a statement yesterday.

“To date, a total of US$13,7 million has been invested in procuring local goods and services such as surveys, general civil works, inland transportation, pipe laying and jointing, and pipe hydro testing and commissioning, thus, enormously contributing towards socio-economic development.”

The project, according to the statement, is being implemented in tandem with the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project, to augment the supply of water at Hwange Power Station with the coming on board of the two new units, which will add 600MW to the national grid.

The massive power project is among the key steps being taken by the country towards achieving energy self-sufficiency, thereby contributing immensely to the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

An Indian consortium, Afcons-Vijeta Joint Venture, in January last year, won the tender to refurbish the station, which has over the years deteriorated, giving rise to poor water supplies to the Hwange Power Station and the Zinwa treatment plant.

The new pipeline, which will draw raw water from the Zambezi River into Hwange Power Station will augment the existing one and will also supply drinking water for the surrounding Ingagula community in Hwange.

ZPC has said the water supply will also be accessible to the community along the pipeline as part of its corporate social investment initiatives.

“We are cognisant of the need for access to water in the communities that we operate and to this end, there will be several water outlets along the pipeline for the provision of this basic need,” said the utility.

“Furthermore, we have a deliberate local empowerment strategy where the locals have been given priority and employed for this and several ongoing projects to ensure that no one and no place is left behind.

“ZPC is committed towards energy self-sufficiency by the year 2030, and would like to thank all stakeholders for their sustained support and commitment in a bid to meet all the targets.”