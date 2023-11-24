Deka project expatriate workers exempt from income tax on salaries

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

Expatriate workers at Deka Pumping Station and River Water Intake System Upgrade Project are exempt from the income tax on salaries and emoluments accruing to expatriate staff.

According to a Statutory Instrument 234 of 2023 published in the Government gazette, the exemption shall be applicable only to the project undertaken by Afcons-Vijeta Joint Venture and financed by the Government of India.

According to the statutory instrument, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube approved the exemption procisions in terms of paragraph 4(a) (iv) of the Third Schedule to the Income Tax Act [Chapter 23:06].

“This notice may be cited as the Income Tax (Exemption from Income Tax) (Expatriate Staff of Deka Pumping Station and River Water Intake System Upgrade Project) Notice, 2023.

“Expatriate staffs of the Deka Pumping Station and River Water Intake System Upgrade Project are approved as being exempt from the income tax on salaries and emoluments accruing to expatriate staff,” reads part of the SI.

It added that the exemption shall be to the extent provided in terms of the letter of credit agreement between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Exim Bank of India signed on the 4th of April, 2019.

The project is being implemented by the Second Republic and is running parallel to the US$1,4 billion Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project all of which seeks to augment supply of water at Hwange Power Station which will add 600MW to the national grid and ease power shortages.

Zimbabwe Power Company has been working to upgrade the Old Deka water pipeline’s low and high lift pumps and lay a new pipeline to draw water from the Zambezi River to Hwange Power Station, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant.

Exim Bank of India is funding the project through a US$48,1 million credit line.

The Deka project commenced in October 2021.

The Deka project is critical to enhance operationalisation of the Hwange Thermal Power Station which is being boosted with 600MW capacity through the addition of Units 7 and 8 under a US$1,4 billion investment.