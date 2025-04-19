Delayed start frustrates athletes at Baldmin Bulawayo Half Marathon

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE start of the Baldmin Bulawayo Half Marathon was delayed by over an hour on Saturday at White City Stadium with organisers citing the late arrival of sponsors as the reason for the holdup.

As the delay dragged on, frustration grew among the athletes. Some participants, unwilling to wait any longer, took it upon themselves to begin the race without official sanction. Organiser Themba Mhlophe issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to the runners.

The event, designed to be inclusive, features a variety of races, the flagship 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km races, and a wheelchair race.