Delays affect performances at Kings & Queens Fest

Makhadzi’s stage time on Saturday was cut short due to some delays experienced at the Kings & Queens Festival in Bulawayo. However, the few minutes that she was on stage for, were explosive with the audience getting value for their money.

The Ghanama hit-maker was in her element and as expected, she outdid herself with her amazing vocals and dance skills. Owning the show and keeping the audience hooked is what Makhadzi did and she definitely had crowds eating out of the palm of her hand.

But, to the fans’ disappointment, Makhadzi’s performance time was cut short as she only took to the stage at around 3:45am and performed for about 45 minutes. This delay disappointed many with some having left the venue before she took to the stage. Makhadzi was not the only one affected by this glitch as some of the local artistes on the lineup failed to perform. Among these was Mzoe7 who could not deliver the electrifying performance that he had promised.

Despite the delays and chaos at the venue’s entry points, local artistes tried to save the night. Insimbi ZeZhwane stole the show and set the tone for Makhadzi. So energetic was their performance that one of the band members played his guitar until the cords broke.

The event which served as a celebration of the launch of Keyona TV had something for everyone, from rap, rhumba to Bolo.

The king of rap, Asaph delivered an astonishing performance, but the crowds failed him. There was no support or hype from them despite the artiste’s frantic efforts to engage them. In fact, the crowd ended up booing him as they showed no sign of interest in what the artiste was displaying.

This left one wondering if Asaph was misplaced or if the public had no interest in his set. Shockingly, when DJs played international rap songs, the crowd would sing along and not miss a beat. This was the same case each time Amapiano hits from South Africa were played. But, worryingly, the energy would die out as soon as a local artiste took to the stage, a serious cause for concern.

Another local artiste, Ma9nine who is now based in Harare brought a different flavour as he performed Ndebele dancehall. His performance was thrilling and he engaged with the audience well. At one point, he invited a fan to the stage for a rap battle and this captivated the crowd.

Rhumba music fans were given their own share of the genre from the legendary Clement Magwaza.

All in all, people were kept entertained all night long although more still needs to be done for people to support local acts.