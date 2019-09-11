Delegates arrive for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ALL is set for this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo with the bulk of the international buyers expected in Bulawayo today from the pre-tours.

The tourism fair, which is Africa’s premier business exchange organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), is in its 12th year running.

In an interview yesterday, ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the majority of the international buyers from major source markets were expected in Bulawayo today from their traditional pre-tours across the country’s tourist attraction centres.

“All is set for this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo with most of them (international buyers) expected to land in Bulawayo tomorrow (today),” he said.

The major tourist attraction sites visited by international buyers and media include Nyanga, Gonarezhou and Victoria Falls.

“There is one group of the international buyers that is coming to Bulawayo today (yesterday) from the pre-tours.

“The rest are coming tomorrow from the pre-tours they embarked on last week when they arrived in the country ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism fair.

“The buyers were coming from a number of regional and international countries such as South Africa, India, Americas, United Kingdom, among others,” Mr Koti said.

This year’s event begins at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre tomorrow and ends on Saturday.

Mr Koti said a total of 260 exhibitors have registered to participate at this year’s fair while a total of 170 buyers including 25 international media from the country’s different source markets have confirmed participation.

The source markets include countries from Europe and Americas, Asia and Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the country’s airline, Air Zimbabwe, has partnered ZTA for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2019 as the official domestic carrier.

“Air Zimbabwe has several flights to the majestic Victoria Falls from Harare and Bulawayo.

“This year Air Zimbabwe have partnered with us as we host the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo following a Memorandum of Understanding between ZTA and the airline,” Mr Koti said.

It is hoped that the MoU will see ZTA joining in the league of Ethiopian Airlines, which signed an agreement with the tourism authority last week ahead of the expo. — @okazunga