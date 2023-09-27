Delegates arrive for the Chartered Governance and Accountancy annual Indaba

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

DELEGATES have started trickling in here to attend the annual Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) Conference, which provides a platform for debate over key strategies to accelerate economic transformation and ensure attainment of the Government’s vision of an upper middle-income status by 2030.

This year’s conference runs from 27 to 30 September under the theme: “Attaining Vision 2030, Chartered Governance and Accountancy Professionals – Catalysts for Economic Transformation”, bringing together local and foreign governance and accounting professionals, chief executive officers, managing director, auditors, human resource and marketing officials, students and academics, among others.

According to the organizers, official proceedings are expected to begin tomorrow with a high level panel presenters line up for the next two days. These include, CGAIZ chief executive Dr Lovemore Gomera, president Jonathan Dube, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya, Zimra Commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce CEO Mr Christopher Mugaga, World Bank senior representative Patrick Kabuya, business consultants and development partner organisation leaders.

In a preliminary brief shared with the media, CGAIZ has said in line with the theme of the conference, several topics will be discussed including the need to strengthen Zimbabwean institutional capacity for the attainment of Vision 2030, good corporate governance, ethical considerations, the role of public audits and mind renewal, among others.