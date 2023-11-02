Delegates Arrive For Zim Football Summit

Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

THE La Liga delegation led by Africa director Tresor Penku as well as South African football legend Jomo Sono are expected in the country on Thursday ahead of the Southern Africa Football Business Forum to be held in Harare on Friday.

The summit will be held at Avondale, Harare under the theme ‘Enhancing Regional Cooperation and Structural Integrity in Football’.

Zimbabwe Football Forum (ZFF) advisory board chairman Gerald Sibanda says all is in place ahead of the summit.

“Most delegates touch down in Harare on Thursday including La Liga Delegation, Jomo Sono and Football Agent Rui Frois.

“We also expect a few delegates from Tanzania, Zambia and Congo. This is our time as Football Stakeholders to Rebrand the game we love and unlock investment for our Psl, youth leagues and every level of the game.

Excited to see discussions from our experts in Football and Sports Management,” said Sibanda.

