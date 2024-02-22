Delta Beverages announces new sponsorship contract
Delta Beverages has announced its new 3-year sponsorship contract with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League worth USD$ 3 390 000. The total amount is divided as follows: the Premier Soccer League will receive USD$ 2 265 000, while the Chibuku Super Cup will receive a share of USD 1,225,000 for the next three years leading up to 2026.
Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected] THALUSO Da Poet, a multi-lingual poet from Gwanda has launched his second album, “Ngibonile” on Wednesday at Hope Centre in Bulawayo. The album launch coincided with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, a date that he also chose for his debut album, “Umusa kaThixo,” last year. The event attracted poetry lovers who […]
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] ON Wednesday, Zezani High School joined the rest of the country in commemorating the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day with a showcase of creative talents. The event was a huge success, featuring activities such as contemporary dancing, poetry, spelling bee, quiz, modeling and drama. The event also had a social message, as the […]
Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected] A Deaf Theatre Group based at Amakhosi Theatre and Cultural Centre is hosting a consultative meeting with the Deaf community tomorrow (Friday) at the Mhlahlandlela Conference Room ground floor in Bulawayo. The group, called Deaf Arts National Culture Entertainment (DANCE), is collaborating with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprises, […]
