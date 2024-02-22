Delta Beverages announces new sponsorship contract

Delta Beverages has announced its new 3-year sponsorship contract with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League worth USD$ 3 390 000. The total amount is divided as follows: the Premier Soccer League will receive USD$ 2 265 000, while the Chibuku Super Cup will receive a share of USD 1,225,000 for the next three years leading up to 2026.

