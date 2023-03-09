Delta Beverages launch new pool team

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

GIANT beverage manufacturing company, Delta Beverages are set to launch a new pool team, Delta Coca-Cola Pool Club that will play in the Bulawayo Provincial Pool Association (BPPA) CBD League in the 2023 season.

The new side will become the second team from Delta Beverages to compete in the CBD league and is chaired by Peace Masvingise.

Team manager, Rocker Mbuvah said they are happy to have launched the team and are hoping the new side will be able to emulate the already existent club, Delta Lagers. He added that they have a good team that will be capable of competing in one of the city’s provincial leagues.

“I am proud to be one of the pioneers of this club and upbeat that we shall emulate the gains attained by our sister club, Delta Lagers. We have assembled a decent team that is competitive and ready to win tournaments and finish the league season on a respectable position,” said Mbuvab.

He added that they are aware of the threat that is posed by other teams in the league, however, they will not be intimidated.

“Delta Lagers Pool Club has in recent times enjoyed a fine run of form in the league and are one of the favourites in the coming season. We are aware of the danger posed by perennial giants such as Delta Lagers, Ekasi and Waverly but we are not going to be intimidated,” he said.

Delta Coca-Cola Pool Club will be based at Golden Pillars and will use the venue for its training and league matches. – @brandon_malvin