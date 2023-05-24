Delta Beverages robbed US$20K, R18K

24 May, 2023 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Delta Beverages robbed US$20K, R18K

The Chronicle

 

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

 Six armed robbers raided a Delta Beverages depot before robbing the company of over US$20 000 and R18 000 in cash.

 According to the Police Twitter page, the raid happened in Chipinge and the six assailants attacked a guard, cashier and driver before getting away with the money.

 “The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on 22/05/23. Six unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols attacked security guards, a truck driver, and a cashier before stealing US$ 20 965 and ZAR 18 750 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

