Delta Beverages robbed US$20K, R18K

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

Six armed robbers raided a Delta Beverages depot before robbing the company of over US$20 000 and R18 000 in cash.

According to the Police Twitter page, the raid happened in Chipinge and the six assailants attacked a guard, cashier and driver before getting away with the money.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on 22/05/23. Six unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols attacked security guards, a truck driver, and a cashier before stealing US$ 20 965 and ZAR 18 750 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”