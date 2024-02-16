Delta Corporation bails out Bikita schools, scales up fight against fight cholera

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

LISTED beverages producer, Delta Corporation Limited, has chipped in the fight against cholera through financing the provision and access to clean water under a US$10 000 solar borehole project in Nyahunda area of Bikita, Masvingo province.

In a statement, Ms Patricia Murambinda, general manager in charge of corporate affairs at Delta said the borehole project would benefit over 5 000 people including 500 learners of Tagona Secondary and Chitenderano Primary Schools.

The company has further refurbished a classroom block, a teacher’s house and ablution facilities for the school children to the tune of US$15 000 after the buildings’ roofs were destroyed by heavy rains last October.

The project, which was started during late last year is focused on addressing the problem of inadequate water and poor sanitation at Tagona and Chitenderano Schools and the community in Nyahunda that will also contribute towards mitigating the spread of the ongoing cholera epidemic.

Ms Murambinda said Bikita has perennial water shortages and outbreaks of diarrhea and typhoid are common in the community because of people using contaminated and unclean water.

“The Bikita water project is driven by the need to provide much-needed clean and safe water to the vulnerable communities,” she said.

“This project has enabled us to take a step towards empowering communities to fight against the cholera pandemic, while delivering on the vital human need, of access to water.

“The provision of the solarized borehole will alleviate climate change induced water shortages in rural areas housing some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the country, which has been made possible through a generous grant from Delta,” said Ms Murambinda.

She said the refurbishment of the classroom block, a teacher’s house and ablution facilities aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We are encouraged that this project has acted as a catalyst for alumni and former learners to participate in community projects. Some of them have recently teamed up to rehabilitate a borehole at the Ngorima Clinic, which is catering for increased cholera cases,” said Ms Murambinda.