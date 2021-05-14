Delta unveil US$3mil PSL sponsorship deal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) received a shot in the arm ahead of the return of topflight football on May 22 when Delta Beverages announced the renewal of its sponsorship by signing a three-year deal worth US$3 390 000.

The sponsorship package will see the PSL getting US$1 130 000 per season, with US$700 000 going to the Castle Lager league championship and the Chibuku Super Cup getting US$375 000, while the Castle Challenge Cup, a competition that features the league champions and winners of the Chubuku Super Cup was allocated US$55 000.

The money is payable in local currency at the prevailing bank rate of the day.

Unpacking the sponsorship package yesterday, Delta Beverages general manager Tich Rinomhota said they were excited to reaffirm their commitment to football.

He said visibility and appreciation of the game during the years that Delta Beverages has sponsored the league has increased, hence their decision to extend the partnership.

Rinomhota commended the PSL for working tirelessly to ensure that football returns.

“Your past and present achievements in the discipline, I believe, have allowed us to arrive to this point today and for that, you have a partner in us and into the future. We know that the sponsorship will be executed as always in a transparent and objective manner, while safeguarding the interests, health and safety of all teams, players, staff and administrators alike, especially given the Covid-19 environment,” Rinomhota said.

“Delta Beverages through its leading beer brands is reaffirming its commitment to the game of football by renewal of longstanding sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League. Our years of sponsorship have changed the face of football in Zimbabwe. We’ve watched in delight as thousands of excited fans have thronged the stadiums countrywide to watch their favourite teams skillfully and passionately battle it out on the field all season long.

“We’ve seen new teams coming onto the scene and growing their local communities and we’ve seen players performing at the highest levels to launch regional and international careers for themselves, all with our flagship brand, Castle Lager at the centre.

“This year we find ourselves faced with a landscape that is different you and I could not have ever foreseen or expected. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic took the world by storm and changed the status qou and that has left no business, industry or sporting fraternity unchanged. Nonetheless, during the face of adversity, the pandemic has taught us to adapt and pivot into new directions as business and industry. To this season we will embrace the change we see the world over.

Empty stadiums will definitely be the order of the day as government and sporting fraternities seek to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and as such, a hybrid of traditional media platforms, like direct to home TV, press and radio, together with new internet streaming platforms will be paramount in bringing the game to all our consumers and soccer fans nationwide,” said Rinomhota.

The PSL has already signed a partnership deal with Zimpapers Television Network to broadcast PSL matches starting with the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Chibuku Super Cup will kick start the resumption of football on May 22, with the winners of the competition set to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament.

The PSL has modified the Chibuku Super Cup format, moving away from the traditional knockout tournament to a mini-league competition to allow for the smooth transition of football.

PSL teams have been placed into four groups that have been localised, with pool matches set to be played on a home-and-away basis to allow teams to get game time pick up momentum.

Pool A is made up of Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, and will play their matches at the National Sports Stadium, while Barbourfields will be home to Pool B made up of Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Pool C has army sides Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets as well as Manica Diamonds and Tenax and will play their matches at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will play host to Pool D comprising reigning league champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha.

PSL chairman Farai Jere was delighted by the renewal of the longstanding partnership with Delta Beverages and promised to deliver “exhilarating” action.

“This is quite a huge sponsorship,” said Jere.

“The 10 years we’ve embarked with Delta Beverages have changed the face of the Premiership. We’re delighted to renew this longstanding partnership.

“We’re confident we will deliver exhilarating action to our fans across the country. Our clubs are ready and raring to go. We are committed to playing football in a safe manner,” he said. — @ZililoR