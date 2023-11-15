Demand for day-old chicks soars

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

Demand for day-old chicks (DOCs) is on the rise ahead of the festive season leading to shortages reflected in long queues at some outlets in Bulawayo.

It has become a norm for demand of DOCs to increase in November as farmers will be looking to take advantage of the season and increase their revenue by selling more broilers.

During the past few days, Business Chronicle observed that most day-old chicks’ outlets were inundated with scores of people jostling to gain entry to place orders for the chicks.

Speaking to Business Chronicle, Frontline Farming manager Mrs Noreen Sibanda, a supplier of DOCs confirmed that they are facing high demand for chicks.

She said hatchers usually give them a specific number for small scale farmers, which they try to work with and make sure that everyone gets something.

“Demand is very high as everyone is targeting Christmas. We are even failing to supply everyone because hatchers will have a specific number of chicks to give us for small scale producers and we have to work with that number to make sure that everyone gets something,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said their outlet allows customers to buy chicken feed from the supplier of their choice as opposed to some suppliers who demand customers also buy chick and feed stocks.

Early last year, the Competition Tariff Commission (CTC) received complaints that some distributors were selling chicks only if one buys all the feed required to raise the birds.

CTC noted that this was a widespread marketing practice that inhibited competition. The practice was said to be exploitative in nature as it compelled farmers to access chicks on condition they also buy stock feed.

Mr Prosper Chayirika from Stockfeed Centre said the demand is high but he said from their outlet, this year’s demand for DOCs is a bit lower than last year.

“Everyone wants to have stocks for the upcoming festive season and demand during this time is high, but for us we are seeing a drop as compared to last year,” he said.

He added they haven’t increased prices as they are still selling the chicks at US$1 each.

A giant supplier of chicks, feed and vaccines, Fivet also confirmed that there is high demand as small scale and commercial farmers are all targeting the festive season. —@SikhulekelaniM1