Demand for sudden phasing out of fossil fuels not fair for Africa

Leonard Ncube recently in Dubai, UAE

ALL countries are compelled to start phasing out fossil fuels in their energy sectors and adopt smart renewable energy as the world takes a turn towards net zero by 2050.

Delegates to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which ended recently in Dubai, UAE, adopted the above resolution with a call on countries to embrace sustainable renewable energy sources.

The resolution is aimed at safeguarding the environment and combating climate change by reducing emissions and adhering to the 1,5-degree Celsius limit.

However, many developing countries, including those in Africa, feel that this decision falls short of their expectations for a just transition.

Africa, including Zimbabwe, had sought to prioritise adaptation, just transition, global stocktake, and climate financing, which would facilitate a gradual shift from thermal energy to green energy.

Climate experts argue that Africa lacks the financial means for an abrupt transition and still needs to develop its economies, much like developed countries did through the utilisation of oil and fossil fuels.

Despite pledges of over US$12 billion towards the Green Climate Fund and additional contributions to the Least Developed Countries Fund, Adaptation Fund, and Special Climate Fund, Africa is yet to receive substantial funding, leaving these pledges largely unrealised.

While negotiators represented countries and the African Group of Negotiators, chaired by Zambia, the prevailing sentiment is that Africa was not on the negotiating table but instead seen as an exploitable resource.

Mr Anglistone Sibanda, the executive director of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Forum and a COP28 delegate representing the private sector said the call to phase out fossil fuels primarily benefits the economies and markets of developed nations, who are pushing for green hydrogen and nuclear energy.

Mr Sibanda argued that Africa lacks the necessary technology and resources for a smooth transition and is susceptible to conditional solutions imposed by the developed world. He criticised the injustice of requiring everyone to transition without providing the necessary financial support for the process.

He emphasised the need for the Global South to recognise the geopolitical dynamics and the reality that Africa is often marginalised on UN platforms.

Mr Sibanda urged African governments and the private sector to unite and engage as a cohesive force moving forward.

The transition away from fossil fuels presents a significant challenge for Africa, as it would entail the closure of coal mines like

Hwange and the replacement of diesel-powered locomotives, tractors used in agriculture, ferries and trucks. While this transition may be inevitable, the critical question remains: Who will finance Africa’s move towards hydrogen and nuclear energy, given its limited capacity and financial resources?

Africa finds itself caught in a difficult situation, as the commitment to reduce carbon emissions lacks the accompanying climate financing essential for African countries. Mr Sibanda highlighted the injustice of this situation and called for African nations to collaborate and develop peer-to-peer innovations to find their own solutions for a successful transition. He stressed the importance of early preparation, climate training, and strategic lobbying before COP events to advocate for Africa’s interests.

The private sector, as project developers, pledges to work with the Government towards a just transition. Mr Sibanda emphasised the need to raise awareness among citizens about climate change and the necessity of transition, as the continued use of fossil fuels contributes to changing rainfall patterns, extreme weather conditions, heatwaves, frost, drought and cyclones.

Addressing this issue requires substantial discussions in prominent forums, and the private sector stands ready to assist the Government. However, Mr Sibanda acknowledged the challenge of a transition led by the private sector and universities in developed countries, who are already ahead in pushing for cleaner energy solutions.

He emphasised the urgency for Africa to vigorously advocate for the release of climate financing at COP29, as African nations are not responsible for causing global warming.

“There is need for African countries to come together and come up with peer-to-peer innovations to have our own solutions to facilitate transition. It is important that we get ourselves prepared and have climate training and come up with a strategy way before the COP to lobby and advocate as one.”

“This is a big issue that needs to be discussed at big fora, and we are here as the private sector to help the Government. This transition is driven by their own private sector and universities because they know when they start pushing for the transition to cleaner energy, they are already ahead while we are still struggling to come up with solutions, so it’s a big challenge,” said Mr Sibanda.

“At COP29, Africa should rigorously push for the release of climate financing because we did not cause global warming.”