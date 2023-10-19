DeMbare are back!…Beat Ngezi, move within title striking distance

Dynamos captain Frank Makarati outjumps the Ngezi Platinum Stars players in a tussle for an aerial ball during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos FC 2-1 Ngezi Platinum FC

DYNAMOS winger Keith Madera played a key role as the giants produced a big performance to beat log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and reignite their hopes in the Castle Lager Premiership title race at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Madera provided an assist for the first goal by rookie forward Elton Chikona before taking matters into his hands in the second half with a brilliant header.

But the Harare giants had to fight for their lives late on after second half substitute Takunda Benhura had pulled one back for the visitors.

DeMbare midfield star Donald Mudadi was shown a second yellow card for delaying his departure from the field after he was substituted late on as Dynamos employed every trick available to them including withholding match balls to frustrate their opponents in a tense finish to the game. Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was not amused by the “anti-football” antics.

“We came here to play football and when you don’t have the ball on the pitch you can’t play,” he said after the game.

“The supporters came here to watch football but look, Dynamos is a big club and I wasn’t expecting something like that from them. But if it’s going to give them results like that then it’s fine. But for me as coach of Ngezi Platinum Stars I think I love to play football, even if I am down.

“I love to see players enjoying the game. That’s what is important because they come here to play football. So, for us I think we are okay because you have never seen us doing such things like that.”

But for Mangombe, whose team had exhibited brilliant passing football before switching to the anti-football mode to safeguard their gains, the win was huge.

After dropping four points in their last two outings against Triangle and Herentals, Mangombe was greatly relieved by yesterday’s win.

“We have been failing to collect maximum points in the previous games that we have played so we really wanted to win this match I’m happy we responded very well and managed to collect maximum points.

“We are now focusing on the next assignment and if we can win it, it’s as a plus to us. We will also try to reduce that margin but I am happy with the results.

“We knew it was not going to be an easy game and we planned for our opponents. We managed to close down the wingbacks, which is the major strength of this team.

“So we made sure that Qadr Amini does not send in crosses and you could see that their strikers were short of opportunities to go to the goal. We are happy that when we won the ball, we hit them on fast break and caused problems into the side areas left by the wingbacks,” said Mangombe.

With championship rivals FC Platinum losing 1-2 in their own backyard against relegation fighters Black Rhinos and Highlanders drawing 1-1 with newboys Greenfuel, Dynamos are now back in the picture.

Ngezi Platinum, nonetheless, still lead the race with 54 points, seven adrift of nearest rivals Highlanders and eight ahead of DeMbare who now have 46 points in the bag. Dynamos needed the win more yesterday. They made a few changes to their team, bringing in Brandon Mpofu for injured leftback Elvis Moyo as well as gritty midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa to fill in the hole created by the unavailability of Tanaka Shandirwa due to injury again.

Mangombe also gave starting berths to rookie forward Chikona and winger Madera who made a return to the lineup.

Dynamos had the first shot at goal, with a quarter of an hour played when Madera found pockets of space on the right and unleashed a stinging shot towards goal.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Nelson Chadya spilled the shot and young DeMbare forward Chikona was slow to react as the goalkeeper safely recovered the ball.

Chikona again found himself in a crowded box after 27 minutes but Ngezi Platinum Stars made a double block to keep the scores level. The youngster appeared to be finding himself in the right positions most of the time but was finding no clear cut chances because of the organised Ngezi rear.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, B. Mpofu (D. Dzvinyai, 82nd min), K. Moyo, F. Makarati, S. Nyahwa, K. Madera (A. Sadiki, 70th min), J. Makunike, D. Mudadi (D. Mukamba, 82nd min), N. Chintuli (E. Ziocha, 72nd mins), E. Chikona (E. Paga, 70th min)

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N. Chadya, G. Madhake, K. Chigwida, P. Moyo, Q. Amini, F. Madhanaga, M. Mukumba (L. Kashitugu, 46th min), B. Mtigo. M. Gaki (T. Mandinyenya, 53rd min),C. Mapoka (T. Benhura, 46th min), D. Murimb

Latest PSL log

P W D L F A GD P

Ngezi Platinum 28 16 6 6 37 18 19 54

Highlanders 28 12 11 5 20 17 3 47

Dynamos 27 12 10 5 32 12 20 46

FC Platinum 28 13 7 8 31 24 7 46

Manica 26 12 7 7 33 18 15 43

Chicken Inn 28 10 13 5 30 20 10 43

Herentals 28 11 9 8 32 26 6 42

Hwange 28 10 7 11 22 23 -1 37

Caps United 28 9 9 10 26 24 2 36

Simba Bhora 28 8 11 9 25 21 4 35

Green Fuel 28 9 7 12 20 28 -8 34

Zpc Kariba 28 9 6 13 20 38 -18 33

Byo Chiefs 27 8 8 11 30 32 -2 32

Sheasham 28 6 13 9 15 26 -11 31

Triangle 28 5 15 8 20 29 -9 30

Yadah Stars 27 9 3 15 23 39 -16 30

Black Rhinos 28 6 9 13 21 31 -10 27

Cranborne 27 5 7 15 12 23 -11 22