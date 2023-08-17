DeMbare burns, Dynamos technical team charge sheets in full

Sports Writer

DYNAMOS will use their National Sports Stadium offices for the hearings against three members of their technical team currently on suspension.

Coach Herbert Maruwa, manager Richard Chihoro and second assistant coach, Murape Murape have been kept away from the club since August 7 when the club returned from a goalless draw against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

All three face four charges each.

The hearings will start with Murape at 10am on Monday and the club expects the process to be concluded in under two hours as they have scheduled Chihoro’s hearing at midday on the same day.

Meanwhile, Maruwa will appear before the club’s disciplinary committee at 10am on August 25.

Below are the charges in full:

Coach Hebert Maruwa

Allegation 1

Failure to meet set target of collecting 15 points out of five league games after the technical review meeting of 4th August 2023. (Minutes enclosed). You went on to draw nil all against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on 6th August 2023. The drawn match meant that you were not going to meet the 15-point target as set by the Club. Further the mid-season review pointed out that the team lacked consistency and at the discretion of the Club as contained in your employment contract CLAUSE (c) under PERFORMANCE TARGET as read with Clause 7.3 of the same employment contract.

Allegation 2

Extorting money from members of the Dynamos Football Club technical team, allegedly to enhance the fortunes of the team during games between July and August 2023. It is alleged that you forced members of the technical team to pay amounts of money to you which the money you took away alleging it was meant for payment to enhance the team’s fortunes. You would force each member to pay you soon after the game US$15 and US$30 per game, drawn and won , respectively.

Allegation 3

Gross misconduct by forcing some players to use juju during matches of the club before and during matches between April and August 2023 . You forced players like Issah Sadiki, Ely Ilunga and Taimon Mvula to use juju during the period in question.

Allegation 4

Bringing the club, sponsors and other stakeholders into disrepute by having your letter to the club, of 10th August 2023 wherein you falsely claimed that you had not entered into a mutual separation with the club published through social media platforms and the print and electronic media . The prominence given to your false communication portrayed the club in a bad light.

The above allegations constitute an offence and contravenes the National Employment Code, SI 15 of 2006, Section 4, subsection (a),

Manager Richard Chihoro

Allegation 1

Gross insubordination and insolence before and during the Dynamos Football Club’ Human Capital Sub-committee meeting of 4th August 2023 .It is alleged that before the meeting you uttered the following words, to the Chairperson of the Human Capital Subcommittee Mr Vincent Chawonza and thereafter proceeded to walk out of the meeting without seeking authority from the Chairman thereby walking out without being excused.

“You are late for the meeting. We have other things to do besides this meeting.”

Allegation 2

Extorting money from members of the Dynamos Football Club Technical Team allegedly to enhance the fortunes of the team during games between April and July 2023. That is to say you forced members of the technical team to pay amounts of money to you which money you took away alleging it was meant for payment to enhance the team’s fortunes. You would force each member to pay you soon after the game US$15 and US$30 per game, drawn and won , respectively.

Allegation 3

Gross incompetence in terms of coordination of general team operations during and after training sessions and matches between March and August 2023 in that you failed to carry out the following duties expected of a team manager :

Visiting places of residence for players to check on their welfare.

Sharing information on time with technical team , players and the driver on schedules for training and out-of-town travelling.

Documenting personal information on players .

Keeping records of suspensions and expulsion of players.

Production of match reports related to welfare issues for consideration by the club.

Attending disciplinary issues of players.

Allegation 4

Bringing the club, sponsors and other stakeholders into disrepute and causing the club to be slapped with an effective hefty fine of US$6 000 and hearing costs. On 18th March 2023 at half time of our league match against Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo you entered the pitch and sprinkled some substance on the goal line leading to your conviction by the PSL disciplinary committee resulting in the club and yourself being fined. You were fined by PSL US$3 000 plus hearing costs and US$1 000 was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Second assistant coach Murape Murape

Allegation 1

Gross insubordination, insolence and demeanour during the Dynamos Football Club’s Human Capital Sub- committee meeting of 4th August 2023.

During the said meeting you were continuously scrolling your phone, made no contribution during the meeting and appeared to be in communication with whoever you were communicating with during the meeting.

Allegation 2

Disruptive and disorderly conduct during training sessions between March and July 2023 involving some players of the club in that during training sessions you behaved in an untoward manner by shouting and exchanging harsh words with players Emmanuel Paga, Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Tendai Matindife and Tinashe Makanda thereby disrupting the smooth flow of proceedings at the training sessions.

Allegation 3

Violent and disorderly conduct against former head coach on 3rd August 2023 in the presence of players, technical officials and the media. In that you were verbally violent and disorderly and shouted at the then head coach, your superior during training in the presence of players and members of the technical team over the penalty taker Kevin Moyo whom the head coach then had asked to take the penalty kick during the training session.

Allegation 4

Bringing the club, sponsors and other stakeholders into disrepute by taking dagga and other substances before, during and after training sessions and matches between April and August 2023.

It is alleged that you have been habitually smoking dagga or other intoxicating substances before, during and after training sessions and PSL matches thereby bringing the name of the club, sponsors and other stakeholders into disrepute.