DeMbare in Chibuku final

Dynamos 2 – 0 Caps Utd

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe chose to remain humble yesterday despite outplaying bitter rivals Caps United for the third time this year and storm the final of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys turned on the power in the semi-final and sealed their dominance with goals from Issa Sadiki and rookie forward Elton Chikona in the twilight of each half.

It was a fitting end for DeMbare who enjoyed an upper hand in the second-half. This was the third time this season that Dynamos have beaten their city rivals after claiming both legs of the league championship fixtures and Mangombe was over the moon following the feat.

“I’m happy. We played like we were playing a league game. We kept possession and at the same time we were creating a lot of chances. We penetrated their defence several times and also when we keep possession, we look dangerous.

“So, I’m happy how the boy responded to the way we planned for this game. At the end of the day we managed to win by two goals without conceding.

“Caps United also created some chances but it wasn’t their day. It’s only that we dominated possession for most of the game and at the end of the day it was no fluke we won this game,” said Mangombe.

Caps United could as well count themselves ill-omened as they failed to take advantage of the opportunities that came their way in the first-half, in which they also appeared to be in control of the game.

Apart from taking the game to their opponents, they also won a couple of freekicks in dangerous positions, which they wasted.

Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa did well to keep the scoresheet untainted.

Tafiremutsa produced one of the best saves when he stretched full length to tip over the bar a well-taken freekick by Rodwell Chinyengetere after 10 only minutes.

The veteran forward started upfront, partnered by Blessing Sarupinda, as William Manondo, the all-time top scorer in this tournament, only made a late cameo.

As Makepekepe pushed forward, DeMbare goalkeeper Tafiremutsa was called into action again in the 26th minute when he dived to his right and pushed out a low freekick from Godknows Murwira.

However, the goalkeeper almost made a fatal mistake in the 35th minute when he spilled a long aerial ball from a freekick by Murwira. The DeMbare defenders, however, reacted fast and scrambled the ball out to safety.

And, as Caps United dominated the early minutes, Dynamos had probably their best chance after a quarter of an hour when Keith Madera found himself in the box but somehow made the ill-timed decision to pass the ball to Eli Ilunga, whose stinging shot was brilliantly parried out by goalkeeper Ashley Rayners.

Later on in the half, Caps United midfielder Phineas Bamusi made a good run through the middle and got a return pass but the final shot was disappointing as he dragged the ball wide of target from an angle.

Despite their industry in the opening half, the Green Machine were punished just before the half-time break from a well-taken freekick by Sadiki.

The DeMbare winger spotted that the keeper Rayners was badly positioned after arranging his wall and then curled the ball over the wall with chilling accuracy.

There was nothing much the keeper could do as the ball nestled into the top corner in the added time of the first-half.

Caps United returned from the breather a bit broken and twice survived after defensive errors in the first 10 minutes of the second-half, as Ilunga and Keith Madera failed to capitalise on sitters.

The Green Machine coach Lloyd Chitembwe responded by making a double substitution, introducing Devon Chafa and Tafadzwa Rusike for Ben Musaka and Bamusi.

But Makepekepe continued to make schoolboy errors at the back.

DeMbare were guilty of missing a good chance when the ball landed at the feet of second half substitute Chikona when Chafa missed the ball in the centre circle. Leaving his defence exposed.

Chikona fed the ball to star midfielder Donald Mudadi, who in turn decided to pass to Eli Illunga and the forward fluffed the opportunity.

Caps United, however, had not thrown in the towel.

DeMbare goalkeeper Tafiremutsa and rightback Emanuel Jalai had to scramble the ball out from the near post after captain Joseph Thulani had nodded from a corner kick by Murwira.

Sadiki could have made it two for Dynamos but he botched up a glorious chance after bursting into the box and somehow could not pick his spot with his weaker right foot.

But Chikona gave DeMbare the insurance they needed when the rookie forward benefited from another poor set of defence by Makepekepe.

The Green Machine were caught unawares in a counter-attack and the young forward finished with aplomb after sprinting all the distance from his own half and rounded goalkeeper Rayners before slotting the ball home, with four minutes of regulation time remaining.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed by the defeat.

“It’s a very disappointing result. I thought it was a game of two halves and in the first-half we really showed our dominance, we had control of the match up until the last moments of the game and it’s a goal that could have easily been avoided.

“I am looking at the manner in which we conceded that foul. It was two versus one, so naturally we don’t expect two men to lose a duel against one player, hence we conceded that unnecessary freekick.

“Well, the second-half was obviously difficult because we were chasing the game and when you are chasing the game it also down to a lot of things, the structure was not bad in as far as I’m concerned because it is the very structure that made us have control of the first-half.

“But I thought there were some certain important elements of the game that are very key and these elements are obviously down to application and when we talk of application, it is obviously about how a player makes the correct decision under pressure.

“I’m sure that was our biggest undoing in the last moments of the game, hence we gave away some good opportunities to score. Like the second goal that we conceded, how on earth is a forward left unmarked in his own half, it boggles my mind.

“But some of these mistakes we take them as learning curves for some of these boys and I’m extremely disappointed with the manner we conceded defeat today,” said Chitembwe.

Teams

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, K. Moyo, F. Makarati, D. Dzvinyai, E. Jalai, S. Nyahwa (T. Shandirwa, 57th minute), B. Makunike, D Mudadi (A. Musiyiwa, 81st minute), E. Ilunga (E. Chikona, 61st minute), I. Sadiki (E. Paga, 81st min) K. Madera (E. Ziocha, 57th minute)

Caps Utd: A. Reyners, I. Zambezi, T. Daka, H. Chapusha, L. Mangayira, B. Musaka (D. Chafa, 57th min), G. Murwira, J. Thulani, R. Chinyengetere, B. Sarupinda (W. Manondo, 82nd minute), P. Bamusi (T. Rusike, 57th min)