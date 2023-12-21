DeMbare on the move

Online Writer

YEAR 2023 Chibuku Super Cup champions Dynamos could have probably hit the ground running after they managed to lure the country’s most sought-after striker Obriel Chirinda.

Genesis Mangombe the Dynamos coach was in Bulawayo during the week and is said to have convinced the striker to make the move.

However, the move may stall if reports that the club has a US$80 000 offer from Indonesia are true for the forward as Dynamos will not meet that asking price if it gets to bidding wars.

Chirinda, who had a stellar performance for Bulawayo Chiefs in the just concluded Castle Lager Premier Soccer season, was a target of many local clubs chief among them being Highlanders.

With media reports suggesting that DeMbare is dying to get the signature of Highlanders vice-captain, Peter Muduhwa, it is believed that DeMbare is set to part ways with Jayden Bakare, goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Eli Ilunga, Denver Mukamba, Tendai Matindife, and Tinashe Makanda

Nyasha Chintuli is set to return to his parent club Tenax FC while veteran Denver Mukamba is set for reunion with his mentor Rodwell Dhlakama at Green Fuel.

The Glamour Boys have already lost Junior Makunike to Simba Bhora, Paga and Frank Makarati might go to South Africa for trials in January.

They are trying to negotiate with Yadah for loan extensions to duo Issa Sadiki and Tanaka Shandirwa whose contracts are expiring on 31 December 2023.

Jerry Chipangura of Yadah Stars and Liberty Masvaure of Sheasham also are said to be on Genesis Mangombe 2024 wish list.

Chipangura came in the second half of the season from Harare City and scored six goals.