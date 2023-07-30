DeMbare performs five miracles over Yadah

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

NOT even a miracle would have saved Yadah FC from a crushing massive 5-1 defeat at the hands of Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer Harare Derby match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo earlier today.

It was a five-goal harvest for the blue and white army that hs since adopted Emagumeni as their home ground.

Three quick goals in the first half from DeMbare and two late goals in the second half were enough to see them collect maximum points despite Yadah’s desperate attempts to get back into the game.

The Miracle Boys, as Yadah are fondly known, were reduced to ashes when it only took eight minutes for Dynamos to find the opener through the boot of Shadreck Nyahwa in the eighth minute.

Bustling Nyahwa was unmarked in the box when he noded home an Elvis Moyo corner kick.

Three minutes later, Elton Chikoni scored DeMbare’s second goal of the match after he shot from outside the box to send DeMbare fans into a fenzy.

As if it wasn’t enough, the Glamour Boys, continued on the hunt and Frank Makarati thrust them into a 3-0 lead courtesy of a penalty.

This was after Chikona, was adjudged to have been pulled down inside the box after 20 minutes.

Yadah got the consolation goal through the boot of Mandlenkosi Mlilo when the match was 33 minutes old.

After getting the better of the Miracle Boys, DeMbare scored two more goals to ensure an emphatic 5-1 victory. Substitutes Keith Madera and Eli Ilunga killed the match as a contest when they scored for DeMbare in the 81st and 90th minute.

Minutes later, DeMbare’s Elvis Moyo was sent for an early shower after he was adjudged to have violently pulled down a Yadah player.

The victory took DeMbare to 28 points on the log standings. They are sitting on position four while Yadah remains in relegation zone with 17 points.

Teams:

Dynamos FC: Dynamos FC:

P Tafiremutsa (gk), N Shadreck, J Bakare (A Musiiwa, 62 mins), E Moyo, F Makarati, T Magwaza, E Jalai, E Chikona (W Chimbetu, 90+3 mins), T Matindife (K Madera, 62 mins), J Makunike, D Mudadi (E Ilunga, 62 mins)

Yadah FC:

M Takarinda (gk), A Gwatidzo, C Moffat (K Nadolo, 45+3 mins), L Mucheto, B Kadamanja, W Kamudyariwa (R Chifura, 28mins), T Chikumba, M Mlilo, B Ndereki, J Chipangura, P Kafelapanjila (V Sango, 54 mins). – @brandon_malvinest